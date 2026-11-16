Canada May Turn to Chinese Auto Investment If US Trade Deal Fails

Canadian PM Mark Carney signals potential Chinese EV investment if US negotiations stall. This move aims to protect domestic auto jobs amid ongoing tariff disputes with Washington.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday that Canada may seek investment from Chinese automakers if trade talks with the United States do not preserve an integrated North American auto industry. Speaking in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Carney emphasized that preserving manufacturing jobs remains a top priority for his government. He warned that U.S. trade actions have disrupted the region's deeply connected production networks. The Prime Minister stated that Canada is prepared to explore alternative partnerships with European, Chinese, or Japanese manufacturers if necessary.

Strategic Pivot to Chinese EV Investment

Carney's comments followed a January agreement between Canada and China that significantly reduced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The deal lowered the Canadian tariff on these vehicles from 100 percent to 6.1 percent, initially allowing up to 49,000 units annually. This quota is scheduled to increase over time. In exchange, China agreed to reduce duties on Canadian agricultural exports, including canola. Carney indicated that this existing framework provides a pathway for Chinese manufacturers to invest directly in Canadian facilities rather than simply exporting finished cars.

Also read More Chinese-made EVs to arrive in Canada next year, International Trade Minister says

Conditions for Manufacturing and Labor Standards

Carney clarified that any Chinese investment would require substantial manufacturing operations within Canada. He rejected the notion of allowing imports to be merely assembled from imported kits. The Prime Minister insisted on proper labor standards and the development of domestic supply chains. He noted that these chains must expand over time to include Canadian critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries. Carney stated that the goal is to ensure Canadian auto workers are fully deployed in a competitive market. He described the situation as an action-reaction dynamic rather than a leverage tactic in U.S. negotiations.

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Tensions with Ontario and US Trade Relations

The potential for Chinese investment has drawn sharp criticism from Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Ford warned that allowing more Chinese electric vehicles into Canada could threaten local jobs. He also expressed concern that such moves might jeopardize Canada's access to the U.S. market. Ford's province is the center of Canada's auto industry, hosting factories for the Detroit Three: Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. These companies operate facilities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Parts often cross borders multiple times before a vehicle is completed.

Impact on Domestic Automakers and Future Steps

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured automakers to shift production to the United States from Canada. Trump's tariffs have already disrupted the industry. Canada recently threatened to sue Stellantis after the automaker moved planned Jeep Compass production from Brampton, Ontario, to Illinois. Carney noted that he has spoken extensively with Trump and senior U.S. officials. He reported that progress is being made toward a trade agreement, although differences remain. Carney maintained that negotiations with the United States remain his priority. However, he affirmed that Canada will move forward with its industrial strategy regardless of the outcome.