PAHO says Canada has reported no new measles cases in 60 days, a step toward regaining its elimination status, while the U.S., Mexico and Bolivia have lost the designation.

Canada has moved closer to regaining its measles-free status, while the United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost the designation, international health officials say. The Pan American Health Organization says the three countries lost their measles elimination status after uninterrupted spread of the virus for 12 months or more.

Canada lost its own status last November, but PAHO director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said no new cases have been reported in the country in the last 60 days. To get its elimination status back, Canada will need at least 12 months with no transmission of the virus, PAHO says. The Public Health Agency of Canada declared last month that a two-year measles outbreak that infected more than 6,400 people was officially over.

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United States Measles Elimination Status Lost

The United States had held its measles elimination status since 2000, making the loss a significant setback for a country long considered to have stopped local spread. Infectious disease experts have attributed the return of measles to declining vaccination rates and misinformation-fuelled vaccine hesitancy. They also point to distrust of authority and disruptions to routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic as factors behind the resurgence.

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Measles is highly contagious and can spread quickly among unvaccinated people, which makes sustained transmission over a year a key threshold for losing elimination status. PAHO's assessment covers the Americas region, where countries must maintain uninterrupted absence of local spread to keep the designation. For Canada, the 60-day stretch without new cases is an important milestone, but officials say the full 12-month period must still be completed.

The U.S., Mexico and Bolivia now join the list of countries in the region that have lost elimination status, according to PAHO. Public health experts say restoring elimination requires strong routine childhood vaccination, quick case detection and rapid response to outbreaks. The latest development comes as health officials continue to urge vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles and its complications. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

Experts Urge Vaccination To Prevent Outbreaks

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content. Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press