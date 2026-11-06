Canada sheds 4,700 jobs in October, unemployment rises to 6.7%

Statistics Canada reports the economy lost 4,700 jobs in October as the unemployment rate climbed to 6.7%, following steep losses in August and September. Economists cite high interest rates and U.S. tariffs as key pressures.

Canada lost 4,700 jobs in October and the unemployment rate rose to 6.7 per cent, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The increase came as more people entered the labour force looking for work.

The monthly decline is small on its own, but it follows losses of 42,000 jobs in August and 68,000 in September. BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri called the numbers very disappointing. He noted the economy lost a net 110,000 jobs over the previous two months. Statistics Canada also reported the country added just 17,000 jobs over the last 12 months.

Also read Canada unemployment rate rises to 6.7 per cent in October as more people look for work

Private Job Losses Drive October Decline

Guatieri said a normal year would see more than 200,000 jobs created. October weakness was concentrated among private employers, a shift from earlier in the year when public sector cuts drove losses. Guatieri said higher interest rates and new tariffs are once again weighing on Canadian private businesses. The Bank of Canada raised its key rate to 2.5 per cent in late October, and the United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods in August.

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Guatieri said those factors have put a new chill in business confidence. He said a flurry of job creation in the spring and early summer has now evaporated. CIBC Capital Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said three straight months of job losses is often an ominous sign, but he does not yet interpret it as a sign of recession. He expects fourth-quarter growth to be quite sluggish.

Youth Unemployment And Alberta Job Gains

Shenfeld said economists had expected a stronger October, partly due to hiring tied to the Alberta referendum. Instead, employment in Alberta fell by 24,000 and the province's unemployment rate jumped to 7.3 per cent. Young people are struggling across Canada. Unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 rose to 13.7 per cent, up from 13 per cent in September.

Shenfeld said the economy is not hot enough to create jobs for young people, especially students. Canadians looking for work are also staying unemployed longer. Nearly one in four has been searching for at least six months. Shenfeld put Canada's full employment rate at around 5.8 or 5.9 per cent, well below the current 6.7 per cent.

Job Postings Rise Amid Hiring Hesitancy

Average hourly pay rose 2.2 per cent from a year earlier. There are some signs employers may be preparing to hire. Cory Stahle, a senior economist with Indeed, said job postings in Canada rose about three per cent month over month. Engineering and logistics support are among the fields where postings are picking up.

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Stahle said it is positive that employers are expressing more demand. But Stahle cautioned that more postings do not necessarily mean more jobs. He said postings are not the same as hiring, and uncertainty over stalled trade talks with the U.S. is weighing on employers. He said employers want people but have been hesitant to take the step of hiring them.

Stahle added the weak numbers could influence the Bank of Canada's next rate decision in early December.