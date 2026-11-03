Carney Engages Caribbean Leaders at CHOGM to Strengthen Trade and Security Ties

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Caribbean leaders in Antigua and Barbuda to deepen strategic partnerships, boost trade diversification, and address shared priorities like security and climate action.

Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, starting Tuesday, where trade was a major focus.

Carney Strengthens Caribbean Ties

The trip aims to strengthen Canada's strategic partnership with Caribbean countries. Carney began with a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne. Browne praised Canada's role, stating, 'As a middle power, is very influential in the Commonwealth globally. And as we have discussions to make the Commonwealth more consequential, your contribution will be extremely valuable.

Also read Mark Carney Expands Caribbean Trade Ties at Commonwealth Summit

' Carney thanked Browne for hosting 'an extraordinary meeting, an extraordinarily important meeting at a crucial time. ' Carney hosted a breakfast for leaders from about 12 Caribbean nations to reaffirm Canada's commitment. In opening remarks, he said, 'We all know how much the world has changed. We're all responding to it.

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We all know that the best response is to build out the close ties of friendship. The ties between Canada and these nations are very deep.

Canada Pushes Trade Diversification

' Canada seeks to push a shared agenda focused on security, trade diversification, economic resilience, climate action, and sustainable growth. Annual merchandise and services trade with the Caribbean already totals more than $9.5 billion. Overall, Canada has over $100 billion in trade with Commonwealth countries. A senior government official, speaking on background, noted Carney has a tremendous opportunity to engage with other leaders to advance priorities from deepening partnerships to enhancing trade and investment ties.

Trade diversification is a key goal. Carney will attend a luncheon hosted by King Charles III for heads of government who have taken office since the last CHOGM. It is seen as a chance for informal engagement and to reaffirm Canada's commitment to the Commonwealth as a platform for cooperation and shared values. Ahead of the trip, international trade lawyer Barry Appleton told CTV News that the visit is a real test.

Appleton Calls Visit Key Test

'This is a test of Canada's diversification for trade and its middle power strategy,' Appleton said. 'And this is one that Canada can pass. Traditionally, we were exceptionally strong with the Commonwealth.

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' Appleton pointed to Canada's shifting trade position closer to the U.S. and sees an opportunity to move back towards the Commonwealth. 'In some ways - it is a test of the new Carney foreign policy - working with other states with the U.S. not present,' he said.

'For Canada, the real opportunity at CHOGM is to move deals already on the table, with India, Southeast Asia and the U.K. and to modernize a one-way Caribbean preference program that the region has found hard to use. ' The trip underscores Canada's efforts to diversify trade and strengthen ties with Caribbean nations amid global changes. Carney's engagements at CHOGM highlight a focus on collective action and economic resilience.