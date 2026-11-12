Canada LNG Investment Potential $1 Trillion By 2050 Report

S&P Global Energy report reveals Canada could attract $1-trillion investment in LNG exports by 2050. Prime Minister Mark Carney targets 100 million tonnes annually by 2040 to boost GDP and create jobs.

A comprehensive new study by S&P Global Energy reveals that meeting Canada's liquefied natural gas export targets could stimulate nearly $1-trillion of investment across the fuel's entire value chain. This massive financial injection would contribute $888-billion to the national gross domestic product through 2050. The report highlights a significant economic opportunity for the country, provided it can overcome current regulatory and competitive hurdles.

Government Targets and Market Position

Prime Minister Mark Carney has publicly stated that Canada's total LNG exports could reach up to 100 million tonnes annually by 2040. If the government successfully scales up the sector to meet this ambition, it would position the nation as the world's third-largest exporter. This expansion would also contribute significant reductions to global carbon emissions. The study, released on Thursday, emphasizes that time is a pressing factor. Various regulatory and competitive hurdles still stand in Canada's path to achieving these ambitious goals.

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Economic Challenges and Bottlenecks

Canada has been in a tough spot economically, falling far short of where it could be in the world market. Despite possessing significant natural resources and a strategic geographic position, the country faces steep challenges. Daniel Yergin, a renowned author and vice-chairman of S&P Global, noted that the nation has not fully capitalized on its competitive strengths. The study examined the specific opportunities and challenges that have stymied the sector from reaching its full potential. Those obstacles include cost uncertainty, lengthy permitting times, policy instability, and infrastructure constraints.

Infrastructure limitations such as power capacity and transmission issues further complicate the landscape. Addressing these issues quickly and effectively could present a trillion-dollar investment boon. Doing so would also support nearly a quarter million jobs annually across the entire LNG value chain in Canada over the next 25 years. This job growth would include positions in the natural gas liquids sector, gas production, and pipeline construction.

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Resource Endowment and NGL Advantage

Kevin Birn, S&P's chief Canadian energy analyst, stated that the world is going to need more LNG. He pointed to crises in both the oil and gas markets this year caused largely by the war in Iran. Canada has a lot to offer, although the country must now focus on execution. Birn noted that the opportunity is real if Canada wants to chase it. Governments will set the table, but industry will have to step into the void as well.

Canada holds some of the most prolific and low-cost gas plays in North America. The study found that various coastal access points provide secure and accessible routes to key demand centres. These routes are free of geopolitical chokepoints. The resource base is more than sufficient to meet more than a half century of domestic demand and LNG exports. The liquids-rich nature of Canadian gas wells provides a particularly powerful economic advantage. Natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane, butane, and condensate represent 24 per cent of a typical gas well's production. However, these liquids account for up to half of its economic value.

Market Outlook and Future Pricing

Mr. Yergin, known for his book The Prize, called NGLs a hidden bounty in Canada's resource endowment. Their scale and value are often overlooked. These liquids are used in home heating, chemicals production, and enabling heavy oil sands crude to move through pipelines to refineries or for export. A 2027 global oil and gas outlook from ratings agency Morningstar DBRS, released Wednesday, stated that Western Canadian natural gas supply and demand fundamentals remain weaker than those in the U.S.

The forecast expects that the benchmark price for Western Canadian gas will likely remain volatile. It may periodically fall well below full-year assumptions, particularly during shoulder seasons or periods of pipeline maintenance. Over the medium term, additional export capacity should progressively improve Western Canadian Pacific market access. Projects such as Cedar LNG and the planned expansion of LNG Canada are expected to support regional pricing and stabilize the market for Canadian energy producers.