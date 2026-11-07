Canada Lifts Foreign Buyer Ban on New Homes in 2026 Budget

The 2026 federal budget proposes exempting new condos from the foreign buyer ban to clear inventory in Metro Vancouver, while maintaining the ban on existing homes until 2029.

The federal government is introducing a significant shift in housing policy through the 2026 federal budget, proposing to lift the prohibition on foreign buyers purchasing newly constructed homes. This measure marks the first time since the nationwide ban took effect in 2023 that non-residents will be permitted to enter the new housing market. The initiative aims to address sluggish sales activity and excessive inventory in major metropolitan areas like Metro Vancouver.

2026 Budget Exempts New Construction From Ban

The 2026 federal budget explicitly states that the ban on foreign purchases of existing residential properties will remain in force until January 1, 2029. However, the legislation creates a specific exemption for newly built homes, allowing international investors to purchase these units. The government asserts that this targeted exemption is designed to unlock additional investment in new housing supply, thereby stimulating construction activity without relaxing restrictions on the existing housing stock.

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Experts Compare Model to Australian Strategy

Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist with the B.C. Real Estate Association, highlighted that this policy mirrors a successful model used in Australia, which allows non-residents to purchase newly built housing while preventing them from buying existing homes. Ogmundson noted that this approach enables developers to secure financing for new supply, a goal that has been advocated for by industry experts. He emphasized that the policy change directly supports the construction sector by providing a new avenue for capital injection into new developments.

Addressing Metro Vancouver Inventory Shortfalls

Metro Vancouver continues to experience a sluggish housing market, with Greater Vancouver Realtors reporting that home sales in September were down 8.4 per cent from a year earlier. These sales figures also sit 25 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average, highlighting the need for stimulus. Andy Yan, director of The City Program at Simon Fraser University, estimates there are roughly 4,500 completed but unsold condominium units across Metro Vancouver. He believes the policy is an attempt to stimulate the purchase of these built units and reduce the excess inventory currently clogging the market.

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Provincial Taxes May Limit Market Impact

While the federal change removes one barrier, Michael Geller, a Vancouver planning and development consultant, cautioned that the provincial landscape remains restrictive. B.C. continues to enforce its own rules, including a 20 per cent foreign buyers tax on top of the property transfer tax. Geller suggested that the federal decision to keep the ban in place for existing homes while eliminating it for new housing will be viewed positively and will have some impact. However, he noted that the full extent of this impact depends on whether the newly elected Conservative government in B.C. chooses to modify or scrap these provincial measures.

Mortgage Terms and Development Financing

The 2026 federal budget also expands access to 30-year mortgage amortizations for some first-time homebuyers, a move intended to make monthly mortgage payments more manageable. Andrey Pavlov, a professor at Simon Fraser University's Beedie School of Business, explained that allowing investors to enter the new-home market could improve pre-sale demand. This increased demand is often key to getting construction financing approved, especially in an environment characterized by high interest rates, rising construction costs, and weak pre-sale activity. While critics argue the measures do little to address the underlying cost of housing, supporters say they could encourage more home building. Experts agree that significant changes to the market would likely require alignment from all levels of government.