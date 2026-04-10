Canada Issues Travel Advisory for Hawaii Amidst Severe Storm and Flood Watch

The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory urging caution for Canadians in Hawaii due to a severe Kona storm. A statewide flood watch is in effect, with warnings of heavy rainfall and potential for flash floods and landslides. Strong winds are also expected, and residents and travelers are advised to stay informed and prepared.

Canadians planning trips to Hawaii or currently vacationing in the island state are strongly advised to exercise heightened caution due to an active flood watch issued by the Government of Canada. This advisory, updated on April 8th, reflects the ongoing threat posed by a severe Kona storm bringing heavy rainfall across the state.

The update highlights the statewide flood watch, emphasizing that many areas face an elevated risk of flooding, particularly in regions that already experienced significant rainfall in March. This situation underscores the potential for rapid and unpredictable changes in weather conditions, necessitating vigilance and preparedness from all travelers. The notice emphasizes that flood warnings and even evacuation orders could be announced with very little advance notice, meaning that tourists and residents alike must stay informed and ready to react promptly to any developments. Information and directions to shelters are also made available by the Department of Emergency Management, and travelers are asked to stay tuned to local media outlets for any new developments. \The anticipated rainfall from the Kona storm is substantial, with some areas potentially receiving rainfall equivalent to several months' worth of precipitation within just a few days. This intensification of rainfall significantly amplifies the risk of landslides and other weather-related hazards. Forecasts predict approximately four to eight inches of rain for Friday, with the possibility of exceeding ten inches in certain locations. In addition to the heavy rainfall, a high wind warning has been issued for Honolulu, with expected sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and potential gusts reaching up to 60 mph. This warning encompasses Central Oahu, Koolau Leeward, Koolau Windward, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, and the Waianae Mountains, and is scheduled to remain in effect until Friday morning. Such strong winds have the potential to cause considerable damage, including the tearing of roofs, the toppling of trees, and the disruption of power lines, leading to widespread power outages and further inconvenience. Therefore, travelers should take into account these conditions when planning their activities, and also keep themselves informed through trusted news sources.\This latest warning arrives shortly after Hawaii has been recovering from the impact of several winter storms, often referred to as kona lows or kona storms, which have already caused considerable hardship and disruption across the islands. Speaking with Hawaii Public Radio, Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi expressed his deep concern about the cumulative impact of these successive storms and the added burden of more rainfall. He emphasized the crucial importance of public responsibility during such times, urging individuals to prioritize their safety and to proactively seek shelter or evacuate if they feel unsafe. The Mayor's statement underscores the need for proactive decision-making and preparedness, encouraging the public to take precautions before the storm conditions worsen. The focus is to make sure people prioritize safety and stay informed about the developing conditions of the weather. Authorities advise travellers and residents to check with their airline for updates if they have a flight scheduled. People are asked to stay tuned to local news to have the latest information about the weather, and also to take the necessary precautions to be safe





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Hawaii Flood Kona Storm Travel Advisory Weather

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