Canada is forecasting a record corn crop, but wet weather and high drying costs are making harvest expensive for Prince Edward Island farmers, with corn moisture levels above 32 per cent and drying charges nearly doubled.

Farmers and grain buyers on Prince Edward Island are facing both a late and expensive harvest, even as Canada heads for record corn production. Rain in late summer and early fall delayed maturity, pushing harvesting back by weeks.

While the moisture helped plants grow after last year's drought, grey skies and soggy fields have made the work more challenging.

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Corn moisture levels delay harvest

"Everybody's trying to get the job done before weather prohibits them (from) getting their crop in," said Robert MacDonald, chair of the Atlantic Grains Council. MacDonald said corn sold to feed mills must have a moisture level no higher than 15.5 per cent. Normally harvested at around 25 to 28 per cent, some of this year's grain is coming in at more than 32 per cent, requiring considerably more time to dry.

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Charges have nearly doubled, from about $40 per tonne last year, to $75 to $80 this year, according to MacDonald. High propane and electricity prices are adding to the bill for buyers like Mary van den Broek-Grant. She co-owns and manages Cardigan Feed Services, which purchases and sells grain, cleans seed and supplies agricultural products.

"This is going to be an expensive corn harvest. And the price of corn will be expensive this year," van den Broek-Grant said. For her business, higher prices mean keeping more cash on hand. Her customers, including livestock producers raising cattle and hogs, will also feel the pressure.

Drying infrastructure shortage looms

There's only so much they can get for their animals in the marketplace, making it harder to turn a profit when feed prices rise. There's also a shortage of drying infrastructure. Van den Broek-Grant estimates there are about 20 dryers across P.E. I., some owned by farmers, while grain is also sent off-Island.

"There's not nearly enough drying capacity on P.E. I. for this," she said. She's concerned that if grain elevators in Nova Scotia stop operating next year, Island producers could be in "big trouble.

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" Shorter, darker days bring safety concerns too, with farmers working from early morning until late at night. Safety is one of van den Broek-Grant's biggest concerns. MacDonald said climate change may be working in farmers' favour this time, with recent Decembers bringing little to no snow.

"If we keep weather like this, the corn will get harvested," he said. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is forecasting a record 16.6 million tonnes of corn nationally this year, up 11 per cent from 2025. Its benchmark cash price is also projected to rise from $233 a tonne in 2025-26 to $255 in 2026-27, largely reflecting expectations for higher U.S. corn prices.