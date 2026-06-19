The Canadian government has announced a $200-million investment in a new high school and modernized health centre in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. The project is a response to the mass shooting that occurred in February, which claimed the lives of nine people, including the shooter. The new school will be designed with the input of students, experts, and community members, and a new design will be presented to the community for feedback later this year. Plans for the health centre are still in the early stages, with officials assessing whether to build a new facility or renovate the current building. The announcement has been welcomed by the District of Tumbler Ridge, which said in a statement that the money would come from the federal Build Communities Strong Fund.

The District of Tumbler Ridge has welcomed a $200-million investment from Ottawa and B.C. for a new high school and modernized health centre . The federal and B.C. governments will each put $100-million towards the project.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the funding at a press conference alongside Premier David Eby in Vancouver. Mr. Carney said construction would begin this summer, starting with the removal of the existing high school, where six people were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year. The Prime Minister said the announcement made good on a commitment he and the Premier had made to the community when they visited in February.

The existing high school will be replaced with a new one, designed with the input of students, experts, and community members. A new design will be presented to the community for feedback later this year. Plans for the health centre are still in the early stages, with officials assessing whether to build a new facility or renovate the current building. A completed business case will be submitted to the province for approval this fall.

The District of Tumbler Ridge said in a statement that the money would come from the federal Build Communities Strong Fund. The town has shown remarkable strength and resilience in the aftermath of the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of nine people, including the shooter. The shooting devastated the tiny B.C. town of just 2,400 people and shocked Canadians across the country.

The decision to replace the school is the result of consultations with students, experts, and community members, said B.C. Infrastructure Ministry spokesperson Emma Schram. The $200-million investment is a significant step towards rebuilding the community and providing essential services and community infrastructure. Families of Tumbler Ridge victims pursuing lawsuits against AI companies could face a long journey, according to a lawyer.

The B.C.

's chief coroner will hold an inquest into the shooting after the police investigation is complete. Premier David Eby said in May that should the police investigation and coroner's inquest not answer outstanding questions, then his government would move to a public inquiry. The announcement has been welcomed by the District of Tumbler Ridge, which said in a statement that the money would come from the federal Build Communities Strong Fund.

The town has shown remarkable strength and resilience in the aftermath of the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of nine people, including the shooter. The shooting devastated the tiny B.C. town of just 2,400 people and shocked Canadians across the country. The decision to replace the school is the result of consultations with students, experts, and community members, said B.C. Infrastructure Ministry spokesperson Emma Schram.

The $200-million investment is a significant step towards rebuilding the community and providing essential services and community infrastructure. Families of Tumbler Ridge victims pursuing lawsuits against AI companies could face a long journey, according to a lawyer. The B.C.

's chief coroner will hold an inquest into the shooting after the police investigation is complete. Premier David Eby said in May that should the police investigation and coroner's inquest not answer outstanding questions, then his government would move to a public inquiry. The announcement has been welcomed by the District of Tumbler Ridge, which said in a statement that the money would come from the federal Build Communities Strong Fund.

The town has shown remarkable strength and resilience in the aftermath of the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of nine people, including the shooter. The shooting devastated the tiny B.C. town of just 2,400 people and shocked Canadians across the country. The decision to replace the school is the result of consultations with students, experts, and community members, said B.C. Infrastructure Ministry spokesperson Emma Schram.

The $200-million investment is a significant step towards rebuilding the community and providing essential services and community infrastructure. Families of Tumbler Ridge victims pursuing lawsuits against AI companies could face a long journey, according to a lawyer. The B.C.

's chief coroner will hold an inquest into the shooting after the police investigation is complete. Premier David Eby said in May that should the police investigation and coroner's inquest not answer outstanding questions, then his government would move to a public inquiry





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Tumbler Ridge B.C. Mass Shooting New High School Health Centre Investment Canada Government Build Communities Strong Fund Resilience Community Infrastructure Public Inquiry

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