Canada Introduces New Privacy Bill Recognizing Privacy as Fundamental Right and Strengthening Children's Data Protection

The Canadian government has proposed new federal legislation to update privacy laws, recognizing privacy as a fundamental right and imposing stricter rules for children's data. The bill includes a right to deletion and establishes a new regulator.

The Liberal government has introduced proposed federal legislation that would formally recognize privacy as a fundamental right for all Canadians. The bill aims to set higher standards, particularly for the handling of children's personal data, and represents a long-awaited update to decades-old privacy laws governing the private sector.

In a media statement, the government强调 that the legislation is designed to protect personal data while providing businesses with clearer rules to foster responsible innovation and build trust in the digital economy. A key provision grants Canadians the right to request the deletion of their personal information from private sector companies. The bill also establishes a new regulator responsible for administering these rules, which would also oversee recently introduced digital safety provisions.

This marks the third attempt by the Liberal government to reform the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, following unsuccessful bills in 2020 and 2023. The report, authored by Anja Karadeglija of The Canadian Press, was first published on June 15, 2026. The legislative proposal responds to growing concerns about data privacy in an increasingly digital world, aiming to align Canadian law with modern standards and international best practices.

By enshrining privacy as a fundamental right, the government seeks to empower individuals and give them greater control over their personal information. The enhanced requirements for children's data reflect a recognition of the heightened risks faced by young people online. For businesses, the bill promises a more predictable regulatory environment that balances protection with the need for innovation.

The creation of a new regulator signals a commitment to robust enforcement and the integration of privacy oversight with broader digital safety responsibilities. The failure of previous attempts highlights the political and substantive challenges of updating privacy law in Canada. This new bill will undergo parliamentary scrutiny and debate, with stakeholders from industry, civil society, and the public likely to weigh in on its provisions.

The timing of the introduction, in 2026, places it within a broader global trend toward stricter data protection regimes, similar to the European Union's GDPR. The legislation's journey through the legislative process will determine whether it becomes law and how it may be amended. Its success could significantly reshape the privacy landscape for Canadians and organizations operating in the country





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