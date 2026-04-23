Canada Introduces Legislation to Establish Domestic Space Launch Capabilities

The Canadian government has introduced the Canadian Space Launch Act to regulate and oversee space launches and re-entries on Canadian territory, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign countries and foster a domestic space industry.

Ottawa has unveiled new legislation designed to establish a robust framework for space launch es and re-entries within Canadian territory. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced the introduction of the Canadian Space Launch Act, emphasizing the nation’s current unique position as the sole G7 member lacking independent space launch capabilities.

The minister highlighted the strategic and economic disadvantages of relying heavily on foreign entities, particularly the United States, for deploying Canadian satellites. This dependence, he argued, results in significant financial outflows, introduces potential delays, and compromises control over vital infrastructure. The new act aims to rectify this situation by enabling the launch of both satellites and rockets from Canadian facilities, catering to a diverse range of applications spanning military and civilian sectors.

The potential economic impact of this legislation is substantial, with projections indicating the emergence of a Canadian commercial space industry valued at approximately $40 billion. Minister MacKinnon anticipates that launches could commence within the next two to three years, spurred by recent government investments in space infrastructure. Notably, a $200 million commitment has been made towards a 10-year lease of a Canadian-owned launch pad located in Nova Scotia.

Defence Minister David McGuinty underscored the critical role satellites play in the Canadian economy, estimating that around 20% of the nation’s economic activity – encompassing sectors like banking and telecommunications – is directly reliant on satellite technology. He stressed the importance of bolstering Canadian sovereignty and security in this domain, reducing vulnerability to external factors. The legislation is not solely focused on economic gains; it is also viewed as essential for maintaining Canada’s technological competitiveness and national security.

The evolving landscape of space technology, particularly in areas like telecommunications, mapping, geolocation, and intelligence gathering, necessitates a proactive Canadian response. Minister MacKinnon asserted that Canada cannot afford to lag behind in these advancements, emphasizing the need to secure options and capabilities for protecting national interests and ensuring the Canadian Armed Forces remain at the forefront of global developments.

Beyond defense, the act is expected to contribute to crucial areas such as wildfire prediction and management, marine conservation efforts, and enhanced security in the Arctic region. The legislation also provides a potential boost to Canadian companies like Telesat, an Ottawa-based satellite operator currently deploying a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites designed to provide broadband internet access to remote communities.

Currently, Telesat faces limited options for launching its Canadian-built technology from within Canada, a situation the new act seeks to address by offering a domestic launch alternative. The Canadian Space Launch Act represents a significant step towards establishing Canada as a key player in the global space industry, fostering innovation, economic growth, and national security





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