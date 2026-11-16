Canada Inflation Holds at 3.1 Pct in October Amid Oil Price Pressure

Statistics Canada reports October annual inflation stays at 3.1 pct. Crude oil and gasoline costs drive headline increases while core metrics show modest cooling trends.

Canada's annual inflation rate remained steady at 3.1 percent in October, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Monday. The figure matched the previous month's rate, as elevated crude oil prices continued to exert upward pressure on the headline consumer price index. Analysts polled by Reuters had previously estimated the October annual inflation would rise to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent, with monthly inflation projected at 0.3 percent.

Energy Costs Drive Headline Inflation

The primary driver of the sustained annual inflation rate was energy-related costs, with crude oil prices remaining firm on a year-on-year basis. Statistics Canada reported that inflation on a month-on-month basis was 0.2 percent in October. The persistent rise in energy expenses has kept the overall consumer price index elevated, despite expectations from some market observers for a faster deceleration in price growth.

Also read Canada inflation expected to rise to 3.2 per cent in October on elevated energy prices

Gasoline prices specifically surged by 30.9 percent on a yearly basis in October, an increase from the 27.8 percent rise recorded in September. This sharp rise in fuel costs directly impacted the transportation sector, which saw its costs increase by 8.9 percent in October. Air transportation expenses were particularly volatile, soaring by 21.6 percent in October, up from a 19.4 percent increase in the prior month.

Core Inflation Shows Slight Deceleration

When excluding energy, the annual Consumer Price Index rate fell to 2 percent in October, down from 2.1 percent in September, according to Statistics Canada. This deceleration in the core rate suggests that underlying price pressures are beginning to ease, even as headline figures remain sticky due to volatile energy markets. The contrast between the headline rate of 3.1 percent and the core rate of 2 percent highlights the significant impact of energy costs on Canadian consumers.

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Other core components also showed mixed trends. Grocery prices rose in October after four consecutive months of slower growth. Specifically, prices for food purchased at stores increased by 2 percent in October on an annual basis, compared to a 1.7 percent rise in September. Prices for clothing also saw an uptick, posting an 1.8 percent year-on-year rise, a notable shift from the 0.3 percent decrease observed in the prior month.

Median and Trim Metrics Signal Stability

The CPI-median, which represents the centermost component of the CPI basket, remained at 2 percent in October. This figure was consistent with the upwardly revised number from September, indicating stability in the middle range of price changes. The CPI-trim, a metric that excludes the most extreme price changes to provide a clearer view of underlying trends, slowed to 1.8 percent in October from a revised 1.9 percent in September.

These median and trim indicators suggest that while headline inflation is being driven by specific sectors like energy, broader price dynamics are stabilizing. The divergence between the headline inflation rate and the core metrics provides a more nuanced picture of the Canadian economy's health. Consumers may see continued volatility in transportation costs, but other sectors show signs of moderating price growth.

Impact on Consumers and Future Outlook

The sustained 3.1 percent inflation rate has significant implications for Canadian households, particularly those relying on personal transportation. With gasoline prices rising at nearly 31 percent annually, household budgets are under increased strain. The rise in air transportation costs also indicates broader economic pressures in the travel and logistics sectors. These factors combined mean that the cost of living continues to increase, albeit at a rate that is slowly decelerating in non-energy sectors.

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As the year progresses, the interplay between global oil markets and domestic consumer prices will remain a key focus for economists and policymakers. The stability in the CPI-median and the decline in CPI-trim offer some reassurance that inflationary pressures are not widespread across all goods and services. However, the persistence of high headline inflation due to energy costs means that the Bank of Canada and the government will likely continue to monitor these trends closely to ensure economic stability and support for affected consumers.