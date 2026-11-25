Canada imposes a tariff rate quota of 13,000,000 kg and a 50 per cent tariff on above-quota canned vegetable imports from December 1 until June 17, 2029, after a tribunal found serious injury to domestic producers.

The federal government is imposing import limits and tariffs on some canned vegetable products after the Canadian International Trade Tribunal found that increased imports of canned vegetable goods are causing serious injury to domestic producers.

The Department of Finance announced the measures in a news release dated November 25, 2026. The government is imposing a tariff rate quota set at 13,000,000 kg for the first year, and a tariff of 50 per cent on imports above quota. Imports under the quota limit will not be subject to this tariff. The news release says the quota volume will increase gradually to just over 13,500,000 kg, while the above-quota tariff rate will decrease to 40 per cent.

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Tariff Rate Quota Details And Exemptions

These changes are designed to phase in the protection while keeping a baseline level of trade open. The tariff rate quota will be in effect from Dec. 1, to June 17, 2029. It will apply to imports from all countries except Mexico, Chile, Israel, Colombia, Korea, Panama, Peru and some developing countries. Portions of the quota have been reserved for imports from the United States, the European Union and Thailand, the release says.

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That allocation reflects ongoing trade relationships and agreements Canada maintains with these major economic partners. The release says the government is also directing the tribunal to launch a product exclusion process for certain canned vegetables early next year, which will allow parties to request exemptions for some imports. The mechanism will let various parties seek exemptions for canned vegetables that do not directly compete with domestic production.

According to the earlier government announcement, the measures aim to shield local manufacturers from what officials view as unfair competitive pressures in the market. The punitive above-quota rate is designed to discourage excessive foreign influxes while allowing a baseline level of trade to continue without penalty. Importers bringing in quantities under the established quota limit will not be subjected to the additional tariff charges. The government has also committed to gradually increasing the quota volume in subsequent periods.

Balancing Consumer Access With Industry Protection

The structured approach is intended to balance consumer access with industry protection. It provides a pathway for specialized or unique products to enter the market without triggering protectionist measures. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press.