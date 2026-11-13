Canada beats Czechia 3-2 in quarterfinals, advances to women's world hockey semifinals

Renata Fast scored the game-winner as Canada held off Czechia 3-2 on Friday at the women's world hockey championship in Herning, Denmark. Canada faces Finland in Sunday's semifinals.

Canada is through to the semifinals of the women's world hockey championship after holding off Czechia 3-2 on Friday, November 13, 2026, at KVIK Hockey Arena in Herning, Denmark.

Renata Fast's second-period goal stood as the winner. Canada will face Finland in Sunday's semifinals. The Finns fell 2-0 to Canada in Group B play, but they blanked Germany 6-0 on Friday.

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Canada Defends Against Czechia Shots

"We have a lot of respect for Czechia; they played a great game," Canada defender Erin Ambrose said. "I think we did a good job five-on-five; we had a lot of attempts on net, a lot of shots on net, but they played desperate and blocked a lot of shots. " Sarah Fillier and Rebecca Leslie also scored for Canada, which went undefeated in four games with a plus-25 goal differential in pool play.

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Eve Gascon made 14 saves for Canada. Kristyna Kaltounkova replied with a pair of power-play goals, and Noemi Neubauerova tallied two assists as Czechia scored more than one goal against Canada for the first time in six encounters in all competitions. Klara Peslarova stopped 38 shots in the Czech net.

"From the start, we wanted to set the standard of being physical, going hard on them, going to the net, but also being strong in our zone, and I think we did that well. I'm very proud of my team," Kaltounkova said.

Fast Secures Winning Goal for Canada

"It's a testament to our team's strength that we're knocking on that door to beat the North American team. " The first period ended without a goal. Canada struck twice early in the second period. Fillier scored 1:29 into the frame when she pounced on a loose puck in front of the net.

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Leslie then ripped a wrist shot past Peslarova on the power play at 4:12. It gave Canada a two-goal cushion. Kaltounkova scored on a net-front scramble at 11:01 to cut the deficit for Czechia. Fast answered before the period ended, restoring Canada's two-goal lead with a point shot at four-on-four play.

"I didn't think it'd be the game-winner," said Fast, Canada's captain for the game. "I thought we'd keep it at 3-1 or score more goals, but I'm happy that it found its way to the back of the net. " Kaltounkova, who was selected first overall by the New York Sirens in the Professional Women's Hockey League 2025 draft, beat Gascon off a rebound five minutes into the third period. It was her second goal of the game.

Kaltounkova Scored Twice for Czechia

Kaltounkova, who is 24, later took an elbowing penalty. That put Canada on the power play with 83 seconds remaining, but Canada could not add to its lead before the final whistle. Photos from the game show Fast celebrating with teammates Nicole Gosling and Rebecca Leslie after scoring Canada's third goal of the night. Czechia's Noemi Neubauerova was also shown challenging Canada's Emma Maltais during the quarterfinal.

In the other quarterfinals, the United States was scheduled to play Denmark while Sweden faced Switzerland later Friday. The quarterfinal win moves Canada one step closer to the medal rounds, while Czechia's exit ends its run in the tournament. Canada's next test comes against a Finnish team that has already shown its scoring power this week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026. Photo by Petr David Josek of The Associated Press.