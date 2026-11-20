Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into Daniel Carr for attempted serious assault after he punched EHC Biel captain Gaetan Haas during a game. Carr's suspension was increased to seven games and fined significantly by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation.

Swiss prosecutors have officially opened criminal proceedings against former NHL forward Daniel Carr on suspicion of attempted serious assault. This development follows an on-ice incident that occurred during a Swiss National League game last month between his team, HC Ajoie, and EHC Biel-Bienne.

Swiss Prosecutors Open Criminal Probe

The investigation centers on events from an October 16 match in which Carr punched Haas in the head. Prosecutors stated that the blow was delivered while Haas was down on the ice. The decision to pursue criminal charges was based on footage from the live broadcast of the game. Authorities confirmed that they formally opened the investigation on October 23.

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Since that time, police have interviewed both players involved in the incident. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has also taken immediate disciplinary action against Carr. The federation increased Carr's suspension from five games to seven games. This change occurred after EHC Biel appealed the initial ruling.

The disciplinary body also raised Carr's fine to 9,040 Swiss francs, which is approximately $15,400 US. The victim, 34-year-old Gaetan Haas, is the captain of EHC Biel. He has not played since the incident. His team confirmed that he suffered a concussion from the punch.

Haas previously played parts of two seasons for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. Carr, 35, is from Sherwood Park, Alberta. He played 117 regular-season NHL games for Montreal, Vegas, Nashville, and Washington. His last NHL appearance was with the Capitals in the 2021 playoffs.

The case has drawn significant attention to player safety in professional hockey. The criminal probe distinguishes this incident from typical league disciplinary measures. It places the potential for legal consequences directly on the athlete. Both the criminal investigation and the league suspension remain active.

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The outcome of the police interviews will likely influence the next steps in the legal process. Fans and analysts are watching to see how the Swiss judicial system handles this sports-related assault claim. The incident highlights the growing scrutiny of on-ice violence. Prosecutors in Switzerland are treating this as a serious criminal matter.

Federation Increases Suspension And Fine

The increased suspension and fine reflect the severity of the act. Haas's concussion underscores the physical danger of such attacks. Carr's background includes extensive experience in North American hockey. His transition to the Swiss National League has been marked by this controversy.

The league's swift response to the appeal demonstrates a zero-tolerance stance on dangerous play. The media coverage has been extensive. Reports originated from The Canadian Press and were published in late November 2026. The story has been picked up by various international outlets.

The focus remains on the legal and professional repercussions for Carr. Legal experts note that attempted serious assault is a significant charge. It requires proof of intent and serious bodily harm. The concussion diagnosis supports the prosecution's case.

Haas's absence from the team further illustrates the impact. The hockey community is divided on the appropriate response. Some argue for stricter league penalties. Others believe criminal intervention is necessary.

The Swiss system appears to favor the latter approach in this instance. The outcome of this case could set a precedent. It may influence how similar incidents are handled in the future. Players will likely exercise more caution on the ice.

League officials may implement additional safety protocols. Haas is currently focused on his recovery. His team has expressed support for his well-being. The legal proceedings will take precedence in the immediate future.

Carr is expected to cooperate with the investigation. The fine imposed by the federation is substantial. It serves as a financial penalty for the infraction. The suspension affects his team's roster and strategy.

HC Ajoie must adjust to Carr's absence. The live broadcast footage was crucial evidence. It provided a clear view of the incident. Prosecutors relied on this visual proof to build their case.

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Police Complete Interviews With Players

The clarity of the video left little room for dispute. Police interviews have been completed. Investigators are now reviewing the statements. This stage is critical for the criminal case.

The details will determine the next legal steps. Carr's NHL history is well-documented. He was a known physical player.

However, this incident crosses into criminal territory. The distinction is vital for the prosecution. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation's decision was swift. They acted quickly to address the public outcry.

The increased penalties reflect the severity of the act. The league aims to maintain safety standards. Haas's career has been impressive. He has played at the highest levels.

This injury threatens his current season. His recovery will be monitored closely by medical staff. The case has sparked debate on player conduct. It raises questions about accountability in professional sports.

The legal system is now involved. This changes the dynamics of sports disciplinary actions. The fine and suspension are the immediate consequences. The criminal probe is the longer-term threat.

Carr faces potential legal ramifications. The outcome will impact his future in hockey. The story has attracted global attention. Hockey fans are following the developments.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale. It highlights the risks of on-ice violence. The Swiss legal process will take time. Prosecutors must build a strong case.

The defense will likely argue self-defense. The court will weigh the evidence carefully. Haas's team remains supportive. They have called for fairness.

The league has taken decisive action. The focus is now on justice and safety.