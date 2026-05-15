Canada Hockey Championship: Macklin Celebrini to Captain Team, Sidney Crosby Joins

Macklin Celebrini, the 19-year-old teenage star of the San Jose Sharks, is the youngest-ever Canada captain and the youngest on the team's roster for the world championship. He has had a year to remember, setting a record for the Sharks with 115 points for 45 goals and 70 assists in 82 regular-season games. The United States is in Group A in Zurich with Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Austria, Hungary and newcomer Britain. Group B in Fribourg includes Canada, Sweden, Czechia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, Slovenia and another newcomer, Italy.

Macklin Celebrini is to captain Canada and Sidney Crosby will join him on the team at the world hockey championship in Switzerland , where the United States sets out to retain the trophy it won in 2025 for the first time in 92 years.

Celebrini, the 19-year-old teenage star of the San Jose Sharks, is the youngest-ever Canada captain and the youngest on the team's roster for the worlds, which open Friday in the cities of Zurich and Fribourg. He has had a year to remember.

In only his second NHL season, the center recorded staggering numbers, setting a record for the Sharks with 115 points for 45 goals and 70 assists in 82 regular-season games.for the Ted Lindsay Award along with established stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Only two teenagers have reached the 50-point mark faster in a season than Celebrini, two of the greatest players in NHL history: Crosby and Wayne Gretzky.

Canada is the most successful nation at the worlds, with 28 titles, and is one of the favorites every year no matter who is available at the time of the NHL playoffs. Celebrini joins forces with two 35-year-old alternate captains, John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators. Hockey Canada promotes Misha Donskov to coach at 2 men's worlds.

The last-minute addition of Crosby for his fourth appearance at the tournament is a boost for Canada, which is hoping to rebound from a disappointing fifth-place finish last year. The United States is in Group A in Zurich with Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Austria, Hungary and newcomer Britain. Group B in Fribourg includes Canada, Sweden, Czechia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, Slovenia and another newcomer, Italy





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Canada Hockey Championship Macklin Celebrini Sidney Crosby World Hockey Championship United States Switzerland Fribourg NHL Playoffs Ted Lindsay Award Connor Mcdavid Nikita Kucherov Canada United States Switzerland Finland Germany Latvia Austria Hungary Britain Group A Group B Sidney Crosby Canada Hockey Championship Macklin Celebrini Sidney Crosby World Hockey Championship United States Switzerland Fribourg NHL Playoffs Ted Lindsay Award Connor Mcdavid Nikita Kucherov Canada United States Switzerland Finland Germany Latvia Austria Hungary Britain Group A Group B

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