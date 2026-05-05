Canada Health Infoway Spending Under Scrutiny Amid Failed Digital Prescription Program

Documents reveal Canada Health Infoway spent over $400,000 on executive travel and $23 million on consulting contracts while overseeing the troubled $300-million PrescribeIT program, which is now being shut down.

Canada Health Infoway , the organization responsible for a troubled $300-million digital prescription program currently under investigation by Members of Parliament, has revealed significant spending on executive travel and consulting contracts .

Public disclosures indicate that over $400,000 was allocated to executive travel and a substantial $23-million was spent on contracts with consultants within a three-year period. A significant portion of the travel expenses, exceeding $147,000, was attributed to Michael Green, the former chief executive who was recently dismissed, and who earned a salary approaching $900,000 annually.

This spending has drawn increased scrutiny from the House of Commons health committee, which has been examining both Canada Health Infoway and its PrescribeIT project in recent weeks. Upcoming testimony from Peter Vaughan, the board chair, and Mohamed El-Demerdash, president of Telus Health, is anticipated to shed further light on the situation. The PrescribeIT initiative, launched in 2017 as part of efforts to replace traditional fax machines with a digital prescription transmission system, has faced considerable challenges.

Despite its goals, the service processed fewer than 5 per cent of all prescriptions as of February, leading to the announcement of its closure on May 29th. A considerable portion, approximately one-third, of PrescribeIT’s budget was directed to Telus Health, the primary vendor involved. Detailed expense reports from Canada Health Infoway show that executive travel and hospitality costs reached $418,000 between April 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025.

Michael Green’s travel alone accounted for over $147,000, including multiple trips exceeding $10,000 in cost. Other executives, including Abhinav Kalra, executive vice-president of connected care, also incurred substantial travel expenses, totaling $90,519. Eight additional executives collectively claimed between $5,000 and $43,000 each during the same period. The organization justified some of the larger expenses as attendance at international conferences, such as the SNOMED CT conference in Seoul, South Korea, and the Global Digital Health Partnership conference in Vienna.

Beyond travel expenses, Canada Health Infoway awarded over 100 tendered contracts, totaling more than $23-million, to various consulting and service firms between April 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025. Major recipients of these contracts included Accenture Inc. ($2.7-million), INQ Consulting Corp. ($2-million), The AppLabb Inc. ($1.7-million), Sussex Strategy Group ($1.5-million), Quantum Management Services Ltd ($1.46-million), Venuiti Solutions Inc. ($1.36-million), Deloitte Inc. ($1.27-million), and Crestview Strategy ($1-million+).

The specific purposes of many of these contracts were vaguely described as “Professional Services” or “Communications & Marketing. ” While some companies provided limited explanations regarding their work, such as INQ Consulting’s support for health data sharing, others declined to comment or did not respond to inquiries.

Critics, like Conservative MP Dan Mazier, argue that the federal government has failed to adequately hold Canada Health Infoway accountable for its spending, continuing to allocate taxpayer funds despite concerns about the lack of demonstrable results. Canada Health Infoway’s broader mandate since 2001 has been to digitize health records and improve interoperability, with a significant budget increase allocated to interoperability initiatives in 2024-25





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Canada Health Infoway Prescribeit Digital Health Executive Travel Consulting Contracts Health Records Interoperability Government Spending

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