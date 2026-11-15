Canada faces credibility problem at COP31 as climate critics question fossil fuel policies

Critics say Canada has a credibility problem at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, pointing to rollbacks and fossil fuel infrastructure while the 2026 federal budget boosts electrification by $50 billion.

Critics of Canada's climate policies say the country has a credibility problem as global leaders assemble for the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, this week.

COP31 Critics Question Canada Climate Credibility

The summit, known as COP31, wraps up on Nov. 20. Pratishtha Singh, the international diplomacy manager at the Climate Action Network Canada, a non-governmental group, said recent federal policy choices undermine Canada's international claims to climate leadership. She pointed to rollbacks, deregulation and a continued push on fossil fuel infrastructure. Singh said the 2026 federal budget includes a $50-billion boost to electrification efforts.

Also read Canada Receives Warm Reception at COP31 Despite Oil Investments, Says Minister Dabrusin

But she argued that spending alone is not enough to meet the moment or to repair Canada's credibility. We need to look beyond simply the investments, she said. When we talk about electrification, it must be renewable-powered, affordable and accessible. Singh added that electrification must directly displace fossil fuels.

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Workers and communities, she said, also need a say in shaping the transition. Before leaving for COP31, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin would not say definitively whether the investment offsets fossil fuel expansion. She spoke with Vassy Kapelos on CTV Power Play. We are putting in all the building blocks so that Canadians and our domestic economy does move towards that net-zero electrified economy, Dabrusin said.

Catherine McKenna, the founder and CEO of Climate and Nature Solutions and a former environment minister, said Canada's policies need to catch up to the rest of the world. I would love to see more Canadian leadership, McKenna said. McKenna said Canada and many other countries are providing subsidies, meaning Canadian tax dollars go to the richest companies, including oil and gas companies. That money, she said, could be used for climate solutions to help people save money.

McKenna Argues Subsidies Should Support Climate Solutions

It also could be used to put more money into housing or into health care or to anything else, McKenna said. The criticism comes as Canada's climate change initiatives face fresh scrutiny from domestic experts. The Canadian Climate Institute has said the nation's efforts are nowhere near enough, and Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin has responded to that report.

Paul Calluzzo, a research fellow at the Institute for Sustainable Finance, discussed Norway's lesson for the Canada Strong Fund in an appearance on BNN Bloomberg. His comments added to the broader debate over how Canada finances and structures its transition. At the centre of the dispute is whether federal spending on electrification can outweigh policies that critics say expand fossil fuel production. Singh said Canada cannot claim climate leadership on the international stage while doing all of this.

The 2026 federal budget's $50-billion electrification boost is the largest recent federal commitment cited by supporters. Critics say the measure must be paired with rules, incentives and accountability to ensure new power capacity is renewable and reaches households and businesses affordably. Dabrusin's comments stopped short of confirming that the investment would offset fossil fuel expansion. Instead, she framed the spending as part of a set of building blocks aimed at moving Canada toward a net-zero electrified economy.

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Debate Over Electrification Spending and Fossil Fuel Expansion

McKenna's critique focused on subsidies and priorities. She said money flowing to the richest companies, including oil and gas, could instead support climate solutions, housing, health care or other needs. She also said she wants to see more Canadian leadership on the world stage. COP31 is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, and is set to conclude on Nov. 20.

The conference is focused on implementing climate solutions, but the debate around Canada's record is already shaping how the country is being received. For Singh, the test is not only the size of the cheque but the direction of the transition. She said electrification must directly displace fossil fuels, remain affordable and accessible, and give workers and communities a role in shaping the shift.

COP31 Outcome Will Not Resolve Domestic Climate Debate

With COP31 underway and wrapping up on Nov. 20, Canada's credibility question is likely to follow its delegation through the talks. Critics say the country must show that its domestic policies match its international messaging. Dabrusin and federal officials have pointed to the electrification investments as evidence of a serious push toward a net-zero economy. McKenna and Singh say that push must be faster, cleaner and more clearly aligned with climate goals.

The outcome of COP31 will not resolve that domestic debate on its own. But the summit gives Canada's critics a global stage to argue that the country's actions must catch up with its words.