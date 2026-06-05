Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit: One-time Top-up Payment for Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma Residents

The Government of Canada is introducing a new benefit to help make life more affordable for Canadians. The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will provide a one-time top-up payment to eligible residents in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma, as well as enhanced quarterly payments starting in July 2026. This benefit is part of the Government's efforts to build a stronger economy at home, protect Canadian jobs and sectors, and make life more affordable.

Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma residents are advised to check their bank accounts for a one-time top-up of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit. This benefit will deliver almost $20.4 million in immediate assistance to individuals and families in the riding.

Eligible families will start receiving enhanced quarterly payments under the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit as of July 2026. The new benefit is part of the Government's efforts to make life more affordable for Canadians. The world's economic and trade landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, and Canada's new government is responding by building a stronger economy at home, protecting Canadian jobs and sectors, and making life more affordable.

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is an increase in support for over 12 million Canadians, with the first payment being made today. The one-time payment is equal to a 50 per cent increase in the annual 2025-26 value of the GST credit.

This means a family of four will receive up to $1,890 this year, and about $1,400 annually for the next four years; and a single person will receive up to $950 this year, and about $700 annually for the next four years. This initiative builds on previous measures such as making the National School Food Program permanent, cutting taxes for 22 million Canadians, the fuel excise tax suspension, and targeted initiatives that tackle food security, support producers, and strengthen supply chains.

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will provide additional support to Canadians who need it most and help families better manage the cost of groceries and other household necessities. The top-up payment will appear as a GST/HST credit on the CRA notice of determination and also on the bank statement of eligible recipients if they have signed up to receive direct deposits.

The Government is committed to making life more affordable for Canadians and has introduced several measures to achieve this goal. The new benefit is part of this effort and will provide timely access to funds to help families with day-to-day expenses. The enhanced quarterly payments will be in addition to existing benefits such as the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Disability Benefit, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

The combined measures mean a family of four will receive up to $1,890 this year, and about $1,400 annually for the next four years; and a single person will receive up to $950 this year, and about $700 annually for the next four years. This initiative is a step towards making life more affordable for Canadians and will provide additional support to those who need it most





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Canada Groceries And Essentials Benefit One-Time Top-Up Payment Sault Ste. Marie And Algoma Residents Enhanced Quarterly Payments Making Life More Affordable

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