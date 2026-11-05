Canada Goose reports wider Q3 loss of $26.3M as revenue rises to $274M

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of $26.3 million for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 27, 2026, while revenue grew to $274.0 million. Analyst Oliver Chen of TD Cowen discussed the results and upcoming upgrades on BNN Bloomberg.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of $26.3 million for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 27, 2026, wider than the $17.4 million loss in the same quarter a year earlier.

The luxury parka maker said the loss amounted to 27 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of 16 cents per diluted share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose lost 20 cents per diluted share in the latest quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of 14 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Also read Canada funds De Havilland Canada water bomber production expansion

Canada Goose Revenue Growth in Fiscal Second Quarter

The results reflect the Toronto-based company's second quarter of its fiscal year, a period that typically covers the summer and early fall months ahead of the peak winter selling season. Revenue for the quarter totalled $274.0 million, up from $258.8 million in the same quarter last year. The increase came even as the company posted a larger net loss. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Advertisement

Direct-to-consumer revenue amounted to $129.6 million, up from $126.2 million a year ago. That segment includes sales through Canada Goose's own stores and online channels. Wholesale revenue totalled $128.2 million, up from $122.6 million. The wholesale segment covers sales to retail partners.

Other revenue for the quarter amounted to $16.2 million, up from $10.0 million in the same quarter last year. That category showed the largest proportional increase among the three reporting segments and includes items outside the two main categories. The quarterly report was released on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Canada Goose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GOOS.

Canada Goose Luxury Parkas Face Market Competition

The company is known for its luxury parkas and other cold-weather apparel and operates in the luxury apparel market, where it faces competition from other outerwear and fashion brands. Oliver Chen, managing director and senior equity research analyst at TD Cowen, discussed Canada Goose and its upcoming upgrades during an appearance on BNN Bloomberg. The segment was broadcast on Nov. 5, 2026, at 9:03 a.m. EST. Chen's comments came as the market assessed the company's latest financial results.

The results provide an early look at demand trends before the colder months. The quarterly loss widened from a year earlier even as revenue grew across all three reporting categories. The adjusted loss per share also increased compared with the prior-year period. Canada Goose jackets and clothing are sold through various retail channels, including the Harry Rosen store in Toronto.

Advertisement

Canada Goose Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 2026

A photo dated Sept. 17, 2024, shows Canada Goose jackets and clothing on display at that store. The Canadian Press photo was taken by Nathan Denette. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported the figures for the quarter ended Sept. 27, 2026. The company's fiscal year includes this second-quarter period covering the three months leading into the fall season for the luxury outerwear brand.

The net loss of $26.3 million compared with a loss of $17.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier, while revenue rose to $274.0 million from $258.8 million.