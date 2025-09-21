Canada Formally Recognizes Palestinian State, Drawing Ire from US

Canada, along with other nations, recognizes a Palestinian state, sparking criticism from the Trump administration amid ongoing Middle East tensions. The move, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, follows conditions placed on the Palestinian Authority.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada 's formal recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, as world leaders converge amidst ongoing Middle East unrest. This move, mirroring decisions by major international allies like the United Kingdom and Australia, is expected to gain further traction during the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

This collective action is likely to draw criticism from the Trump administration, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio already expressing concerns that it may strengthen Hamas and complicate ceasefire negotiations and hostage release efforts. Carney's decision to recognize Palestine follows a prior announcement in July, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority fulfilling certain conditions. A recent news release stated that Canada is proceeding with recognition based on progress in key reform commitments. Senior officials, speaking anonymously, revealed that the Palestinian Authority has reinforced its commitments in communications with Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, including plans for a 2026 election from which Hamas will be excluded. Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian has also provided written updates on immediate actions, such as curriculum reforms addressing anti-Jewish content and the termination of financial compensation for families involved in attacks on Israelis. Although some pledges will require a longer-term implementation, Canadian officials consider the Palestinian Authority the appropriate body to address these issues. The Palestinian Authority currently governs parts of the West Bank through the Fatah party, while Hamas maintains complete control over Gaza. Hamas forcefully expelled Fatah from Gaza in 2007 and has declared it will not recognize Israel.\Canada's stance reflects its long-held support for a two-state solution, which envisions a Palestinian state existing peacefully alongside Israel. Historically, Ottawa advocated for recognition only after the conclusion of peace talks between Palestinian and Israeli leaders. However, with escalating Israeli settlements in the West Bank and widespread international condemnation of the casualties resulting from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Canada and other nations have begun to signal their intention to recognize a Palestinian state sooner. Canadian officials have reported regular communication with Israeli diplomats. While Prime Minister Carney has not personally spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since assuming office in March, there have been unsuccessful attempts to schedule a call. Carney did briefly meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in May during Pope Leo's inauguration in Rome. The Netanyahu government strongly opposes a two-state solution. While the Canadian government hopes to avoid retaliation, officials believe safeguarding the two-state solution is crucial to Canada's interests. Former U.S. President Donald Trump previously responded to Carney's July announcement by suggesting the move could jeopardize a trade agreement, and subsequently, tariffs on Canadian goods were raised to 35 percent. These tariffs do not impact goods covered by the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. Carney's July announcement also sparked mixed reactions within Canada. The Jewish Community Council of Montreal voiced its deep disappointment and urged Carney to reconsider. Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East also raised concerns about the conditions imposed on Palestinian state recognition. France, Belgium, and Portugal are among other countries expected to recognize a Palestinian state during the general assembly, a move considered largely symbolic but potentially contentious for the Trump administration. French President Emmanuel Macron is co-hosting a meeting with Saudi Arabia, potentially involving countries that have already recognized Palestine and those considering recognition. More than 145 countries have already recognized a Palestinian state.\Last week, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. American officials argued that the resolution failed to adequately condemn Hamas. Following the revocation of visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials by Rubio, the UN General Assembly voted to permit Abbas to deliver an address via video. Prime Minister Carney is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and various CEOs in New York on Sunday. The recognition of Palestine is likely to be a defining moment for the General Assembly this year, given the volatile political climate and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The decisions of Canada and other allies may shift the dynamics of international politics within the region and lead to a new trajectory in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The repercussions could have an effect on trade agreements, international relations, and future peace negotiations. The international community will closely monitor the developments and responses from the involved parties, and the implications for peace and stability in the Middle East are important to note. The outcomes of this are very significant, and will likely affect future developments in the region





