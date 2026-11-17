Defence Minister David McGuinty says Ukraine's Starshield restrictions show why Canada needs its own sovereign low-Earth orbit satellite network. He expects Prime Minister Mark Carney to raise the issue with President Donald Trump.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says Ukraine's difficulties with the Starshield military satellite network demonstrate why Canada is pursuing its own sovereign low-Earth orbit satellite network.

He spoke to reporters on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as he arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. McGuinty said the federal government is following Ukraine's situation with Starshield very closely. His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in recent days that repeated restrictions on his country's use of the Starshield military satellite communications system have hampered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian attacks.

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The Starshield system is run by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. Restrictions on Ukraine's use of the satellite service have throttled the speeds at which its drones can operate to intercept incoming attacks. Those limits have reduced Ukraine's capacity to defend against Russian strikes. When asked by reporters whether Canada will raise Ukraine's access to Starshield with President Donald Trump's administration, McGuinty said he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney will raise the issue with the president.

He did not provide further details on when or how that discussion would take place. McGuinty also said the government will have more to say later today on its contributions to Ukraine's defence. He made the comment while entering the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels. The group brings together allies to coordinate military support for Ukraine.

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Canada Plans Sovereign Satellite Network

The minister linked Ukraine's experience to Canada's own plans for a sovereign low-Earth orbit satellite network. He said the Starshield difficulties show why Canada is moving ahead with its own system. That effort is intended to give Canada independent satellite communications and reduce reliance on foreign-controlled networks. Canada has been expanding its defence cooperation with allies while also seeking greater control over critical space capabilities.

The government has not yet announced the full details of its planned satellite network. McGuinty's remarks suggest the project is tied to lessons drawn from Ukraine's wartime experience. Ukraine has relied on Starshield and other satellite services for communications and drone operations during the war with Russia. Restrictions on access have been a recurring source of tension.

Zelenskyy's recent statements highlight how those limits affect battlefield operations, especially drone intercepts of incoming attacks. The issue now appears set to be part of broader discussions between Canada and the United States. McGuinty said he expects Carney to raise Ukraine's access to Starshield with Trump. The timing and outcome of any such conversation remain unclear.

Brussels Meeting Focuses on Ukraine Defence

McGuinty is attending the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting is focused on coordinating further defence contributions to Ukraine. Canada is one of the participating countries in the group. Later on Tuesday, the government is expected to provide more information about its contributions to Ukraine's defence.

McGuinty said more details would be coming later in the day. He did not preview what those contributions would include. The Starshield network is a military-focused satellite system operated by SpaceX. Ukraine's use of the service has been subject to restrictions that affect drone operations.

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Those restrictions have slowed the drones Ukraine uses to intercept Russian attacks. Canada's interest in a sovereign low-Earth orbit satellite network reflects a growing focus on space-based communications for defence. Such a network could support military communications, surveillance and other security needs. McGuinty tied the project directly to the challenges Ukraine has faced with Starshield.

Starshield Restrictions Affect Drone Operations

McGuinty's comments came as he entered the NATO headquarters meeting. He spoke with the media before going inside. The Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting is being held in Brussels on Tuesday. He said Canada is watching the Starshield issue very closely.

He also said he expects Carney to raise the matter with Trump. Those two points were his main public remarks before the meeting began. The federal government has said it will have more to say later today on its contributions to Ukraine's defence. That update is expected after the Brussels meeting.

It may include new commitments or details on existing support. Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian attacks depends heavily on drone operations. Restrictions on Starshield have throttled the speeds at which those drones can operate. Zelenskyy has said this has hampered Ukraine's ability to defend against Russian strikes.

The matter is now part of Canada's diplomatic and defence discussions. McGuinty said he expects the prime minister to raise it with the president. Canada is seeking to balance support for Ukraine with its own push for sovereign space capabilities. McGuinty's remarks underscore the practical impact of satellite access on modern warfare.

They also show how Canada is applying Ukraine's experience to its own defence planning. The government has not said when its low-Earth orbit network will be operational.