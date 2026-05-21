Canada, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland Win in Day 7 Men's World Championship; Scheifele Shines

Canada, Finland and Slovakia secure victories in the IIHF Men's World Championship on day 7. Canada pulled out a 5-4 overtime win against Norway, while Finland routed Latvia 7-1 in Group A games.

Canada , Finland , Slovakia and Switzerland all came home with wins in day 7 of IIHF Men's World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland . Canada , in particular, needed overtime to beat Norway with Mark Scheifele 's big effort and blazed a path to victory against a determined Norwegian attack.

Scheifele showcased his individual brilliance with three goals and two assists in the biggest individual performance by a Canadian player. Norway, though, nearly ended Canada's run but found themselves on the back foot due to Canada's quick counter-attacks. Norway's Eskild Bakke Olsen and Johannes Johannesen scored early goals, with Noah Steen, Tinus Luc Koblar and finally Scheifele's goal sealing the win for Canada.

In parallel games, Latvia, Denmark and Great Britain all saw their dreams of an upset fade, with Finland routing Latvia and Switzerland dominating Denmark. Sweden, Latvia, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Great Britain make up the top seven in the IIHF World Rankings while Finland and Switzerland remain in the playoff position





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IIHF Men's World Championship Group B And Group A Canada Finland Slovakia Switzerland Mark Scheifele Wotherspoon Eskild Bakke Olsen Johannes Johannesen Ryan O'reilly

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