Canada Fed Doubles Electric Grid By 2050 To Attract Investors

The federal government has released a discussion paper outlining a strategy to double Canada's electricity grid by 2050 and opened it up to feedback from all stakeholders. The strategy includes exploring ways to share some financial burden between government and private investors through financing mechanisms like tax credits and infrastructure bank funding.

The federal government plans to approach doubling Canada's electricity grid capacity by 2050 by shifting some of the financial burden onto taxpayers, exploring various financing mechanisms such as tax credits, infrastructure bank financing, and Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program financing.

Institutional investors in the form of pension funds, seeking long-term stability and predictable yields, are expected to be interested in supporting the build-out. However, the plan does not make hard choices on key matters like the role of natural gas and clean electricity regulations under the former prime minister, Justin Trudeau. It also recommends an analysis of Canada's electricity component supply chain and support for domestic manufacturing. Canada's manufacturing sector could feed into a modern electricity system's supply chains





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