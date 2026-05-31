Canada Falls to Norway in Bronze Medal Game, Blows Late Lead in Overtime

Team Canada suffered another heartbreak at the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championship, losing 3-2 to Norway in overtime in the bronze medal game after tying the game late in regulation.

Team Canada 's 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championship campaign ended in heartbreak as they suffered back-to-back upset losses, culminating in a 3-2 overtime defeat to Norway in the bronze medal game.

After a crushing 4-1 semifinal loss to Finland, Canada faced a determined Norwegian squad that had never won a world championship medal. The Canadians entered the bronze medal game as heavy favorites but struggled to generate offence early, falling behind 2-0 in the first period. Norway's disciplined defensive structure and opportunistic scoring put Canada on the back foot, and despite multiple power-play opportunities, the Canadian offence sputtered through the first 40 minutes.

The team's frustration grew as shots hit posts or were turned aside by Norwegian goaltender Jonas Arntzen, who made 34 saves in the game. Canada's inability to convert chances nearly cost them dearly, but a furious late rally in the third period gave the team a lifeline. With just over a minute remaining and the goaltender pulled for an extra attacker, Robert Thomas scored twice in a span of 90 seconds to force overtime.

The first goal came off a scramble in front of the net, with Thomas batting the puck out of the air and into the open side. The second was a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Macklin Celebrini, tying the game at 2-2 and sending the Canadian bench into a momentary frenzy.

However, the joy was short-lived as the overtime period began with Canada showing signs of fatigue after their late heroics. Just over six minutes into the extra frame, Canada created a two-on-one rush with Mark Scheifele and Macklin Celebrini. The pair appeared to have a clear scoring chance, but a miscommunication between them resulted in a failed pass that deflected off a Norwegian stick and caromed around the boards.

The puck found its way to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Noah Steen, who raced up ice on a counterattack. Steen carried the puck into the Canadian zone with speed, drawing defender Jake Sanderson before feeding a pass to teammate Markus Vikingstad. Vikingstad's shot was blocked, but the rebound came right back to Steen, who lifted a backhand over the shoulder of Canadian netminder Jet Greaves.

The goal set off a wild celebration among the Norwegian players and staff, marking their country's first-ever medal at the World Hockey Championship. For Canada, the loss was a devastating sequel to their semifinal disappointment. The team has now gone three consecutive years without a medal at the tournament, a drought not seen since the early 2000s. Head coach Jon Cooper and his staff faced immediate questions about the team's preparation and execution, particularly in the face of early deficits.

Several players declined interviews after the game, but veteran defenceman Darnell Nurse summed up the mood in a brief statement: 'We had our chances and didn't capitalize. It's tough to swallow.

' The loss also highlighted the changing landscape of international hockey, as smaller nations like Norway continue to close the gap with traditional powers. For Norway, the triumph was a watershed moment, with captain Ken André Olimb saying the win was for everyone back home who believed in them. The bronze medal will be celebrated across the country as a symbol of perseverance and growth.

For Canada, the focus now shifts to the 2027 tournament, where they will aim to end the medal drought and reclaim their place on the podium. The team's younger players, including Celebrini and Thomas, showed flashes of brilliance, but consistency remains elusive. As the hockey world looks ahead, the 2026 World Championship will be remembered as a tournament of upsets, with Norway's historic bronze leading the way





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Norway World Hockey Championship Bronze Medal Upset

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada falls to Finland in semifinals at men's hockey worlds, will face Norway for bronzeCanada will play for the bronze medal at the men's world hockey championship after a 4-2 semifinal loss to Finland.

Read more »

Lightning's Noah Steen, Norway to Play Canada for Bronze Medal at World ChampionshipOn Sunday, Lightning prospect Noah Steen and Norway will look to pull off a major upset and prevent Canada from medaling for a third straight year. It won't be easy, as players like Sidney Crosby, Mark Scheifele, and first time captain Macklin Celebrini won't want to leave Switzerland empty-handed.

Read more »

Norway wins first-ever IIHF World Championship medal after beating Canada for bronzeSwitzerland and Finland will play for gold later in the day.

Read more »

Norway edges Canada 3-2 in overtime to win world hockey bronze medalNoah Steen scored in overtime to earn Norway a 3-2 upset win over Canada on Sunday to claim the bronze medal at the world hockey championship.

Read more »