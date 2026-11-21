The Royal Canadian Navy lacks interim underwater surveillance drones for its 243,000km coastline, leaving infrastructure vulnerable despite advanced Canadian technology from Cellula Robotics and Kraken Robotics.

Canada possesses a massive three-ocean coastline stretching 243,000 kilometres, yet the nation currently operates only 20 underwater drones to monitor this critical maritime boundary. This severe shortage leaves significant gaps in surveillance capabilities, particularly regarding the protection of vital undersea infrastructure that carries 95 per cent of global internet traffic. Defence officials confirmed that an interim solution is not yet available to address these vulnerabilities.

Navy Commander Confirms Interim Solution Absence

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Dan Charlebois stated that the navy remains in active negotiations with industry partners to secure an immediate operational fix. He acknowledged that while the products exist within Canadian borders, the procurement process has prevented their rapid deployment. The commander emphasized that the navy is working closely with technology providers to close the gap until more advanced systems become available.

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Canadian Firms Lead Global Underwater Drone Markets

British Columbia-based Cellula Robotics has developed the Guardian drone, a large-scale autonomous vehicle capable of 5,000-kilometre missions and remaining offshore for up to 45 days. CEO Neil Manning confirmed that five NATO allies have already purchased the Guardian system for their own surveillance needs. Meanwhile, Kraken Robotics provides the core technology for the navy's existing American drones, though those units are currently limited to mine hunting and testing rather than border surveillance.

Security Experts Highlight Vulnerabilities and Strategic Risks

University of Calgary defence expert Rob Huebert warned that Canada has significant vulnerabilities due to its inability to fully detect adversaries entering Canadian waters. He noted that the country has historically relied on the United States Navy as a safety net, allowing its own fleets and satellites to age. This reliance is increasingly risky as foreign adversaries allegedly target the hundreds of submarine cables running along ocean floors worldwide.

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Long-Term Procurement Plans Target Early 2030s Delivery

The navy expects to receive large autonomous vehicles for its new uncrewed underwater surveillance system in the early 2030s, with full delivery targeted for 2043. This advanced system will be designed for use in Canadian waters, including the Arctic, and during overseas deployments. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announced the creation of a roster of preapproved companies to facilitate sole-source contracting and reduce bureaucratic red tape.

Government Aims to Accelerate Domestic Technology Adoption

Internal documents obtained through access-to-information requests show that top officials discussed the urgent need for a short-term fix to assert sovereignty last year. The navy is currently testing various drone technologies to determine the most effective way to monitor sparsely covered coastal areas. While the country holds approximately 2,000 drones in its inventory, officials recognize that millions will be required in the coming years to secure national interests.