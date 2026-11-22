Parliamentary secretary Kody Blois says Canada sees a pathway to more industrial investment from Chinese OEMs while protecting existing manufacturers. He also defended engagement with China amid foreign interference concerns.

The parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Mark Carney says China's investment in Canada's auto industry will evolve over the next year. Kody Blois made the comments in an interview with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos that airs Sunday.

He said Canada can protect existing manufacturers while also pursuing new investment.

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"We can both do what we can to protect our existing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are here in Canada - whether that is the (Detroit Three: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis), whether that's Honda or Toyota - but we also believe there's a pathway to more industrial investment from the Chinese OEMs," Blois said. "I think that's going to play out over the next year," he added.

Bilateral Trade Deal Details

Carney was in China this week and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Blois was also in China with Carney this week. The bilateral meeting led to a new trade deal involving tariffs on pork, seafood, and steel and aluminum products. There has been no update on electric vehicles (EVs) since Carney and Xi's agreement from January.

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At the time, Carney announced a deal that would see Canada reduce its tariff rate from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent on Chinese EVs. The deal would allow up to 49,000 Chinese-made EVs into the Canadian market per year. In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on key agricultural and seafood exports. Most notably, the agreement slashed the levies on Canadian canola seed.

Chinese Auto Investment Path

Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of APEC this week, Carney signalled he would consider Chinese investment in Canada's automaking sector if U.S. tariffs continue to disrupt the North American market. When pressed by Kapelos on the U.S. administration's staunch opposition to Chinese EVs entering the U.S. market, Blois said that independently of that stance, he believes there's "a pathway here for investment.

" "Those conversations obviously have to continue," Blois said. "We have to actually see the proof point of the Chinese EV sales in Canada. " "And as (Industry) Minister (Melanie) Joly has made clear, our frame will be a joint venture," he added. "We want to see Canadian equity, we want to see Canadian partnership, and we believe that's possible.

" Following the sale of Stellantis' auto assembly plant in Brampton, Ont. , to defence manufacturer Roshel, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to ensure Chinese-made EV kits are not assembled at the plant. A Chinese EV kit is essentially an electric vehicle manufactured largely in China, then shipped to another country - such as Canada - in pieces to be assembled into a finished car.

Blois, however, said the government's focus is not just on kits, but rather on manufacturing and assembly.

"We believe that pathway can happen," he said. "It's early days. There's only been about 17,000 vehicles actually brought into the country this past so far in this, what I would call calendar year, of the quota allocation.

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Foreign Interference Concerns

" With a deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries raising public safety concerns among some experts, Blois in his interview also discussed the government's plan to prevent Chinese interference in Canadian affairs. He insisted there are tools to counter meddling.

"At the end of the day, the work the prime minister is doing is really predicated on the fact that we had to get back to some level of engagement, and there were questions certainly about, before the prime minister's trip, how we engage in that," Blois said. He was asked by Kapelos why the Canada-China relationship reset has not led to a decrease in foreign interference.

A 2025 report from Justice Marie-José Hogue, commissioned by the public inquiry into foreign interference, concluded that China was the "most active perpetrator of foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic institutions.

" "What I would say to the Canadian people is that if you don't have a leaders-to-leaders meeting, then you don't even get to the ability to get at the table with Chinese officials to have those really candid conversations," Blois also said. He added his government's position is there are areas for increased partnership with China, including on clean energy and agriculture. Other areas require "guardrails," namely defence, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

When pressed by Kapelos on why engagement with China has not led to better outcomes on national security, Blois said it's important to have a seat at the table to raise those concerns in the first place.

"We certainly have our own national security profile," he said. "We have the ability to combat what you're just raising, the idea of these cyber securities, that's why we're making the investments in defence. " Blois also insisted Canada has both the "mechanisms" and the "institutional power" to counter foreign interference. You can watch Kody Blois' full interview on CTV Question Period Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.