Canada is extending travel and immigration restrictions on the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until Feb. 25, 2027, as the WHO reports more than 12,000 Ebola cases and 5,900 deaths.

Canada is extending its Ebola-related travel and immigration restrictions for 90 more days as an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to spread.

The measures, first imposed in May, were set to expire Friday at midnight but will now remain in place until Feb. 25, 2027. The extension covers people from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. Immigration documents, including valid visas and travel authorizations, remain suspended for people from all three countries. A mandatory 21-day self-isolation period stays in effect for anyone entering Canada who has recently been in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan.

Also read Escalating Fighting in Eastern Congo Disrupts Ebola Response Efforts

Travel Restrictions For Ebola Affected Regions

Foreign nationals who have been in the DRC within the last 21 days will not be allowed to board a flight to Canada. Travellers who have been in South Sudan or Uganda during that period may still enter Canada, but they must quarantine. The government says the measures are meant to reduce the risk of Ebola disease entering and spreading in the country.

The World Health Organization released updated guidance on Friday, recommending that countries identify and assess travellers who may have been exposed to the disease. The agency stopped short of calling for a blanket ban. The WHO says it is deeply concerned that the outbreak has surpassed 12,000 cases, including more than 5,900 deaths. No cases have been reported in South Sudan, and an outbreak in Uganda was declared over in August after 20 people fell ill.

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In October, the outbreak spread to Kenya and Nigeria. Efforts to contain it have been hampered by insecurity in the region. The WHO says it has verified at least 94 attacks on health-care workers, patients and facilities in the DRC over the past six months. An emergency committee reporting on the outbreak is calling for faster clinical trials of candidate vaccines and treatments.

Vaccine Trials Support Ebola Response Efforts

It says it is important to engage communities to promote clear and transparent information on how the trials are planned and implemented. Uganda has launched Africa's first trial of an mRNA Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine, a development that could support the response. The trial is taking place as health authorities work to control the outbreak across borders. The Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for its content.