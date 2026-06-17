Canada Emerges as Key Energy and Critical Minerals Supplier for G7 After Summit

At the G7 summit in France, leaders recognized Canada's potential to deliver significant additional energy capacity to global markets, aiming to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced new critical minerals partnerships expected to unlock over $5 billion in investment, positioning Canada as a reliable supplier for the G7.

Canada is poised to become a key and reliable supplier of energy to the G7 after leaders meeting in France embraced this country's potential to deliver significant additional capacity to global markets to reduce dependence on oil and gas coming through the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's trip to the G7 summit in France this week may bode well for Canada's energy and critical minerals sectors after national leaders at the summit expressed enthusiasm for the country's ambitions to expand exports.

"We commit to accelerate the diversification of energy supply routes in order to reduce global vulnerability to the Strait of Hormuz and to increase our energy stocks," the leaders said. "We welcome the potential for Canada to deliver significant additional capacity to global markets in the coming years. " Carney also announced new partnerships on critical minerals that his office said will unlock more than $5 billion in capital investment for projects across the Canadian critical minerals value chain.

In his closing news conference, Carney said it's critical for the global economy to diversify its energy supply routes away from the choke point at the Strait of Hormuz. He referenced recent events where Iranian attacks on ships carrying energy through the strait essentially closed the access point to the Persian Gulf, halting most shipments of oil and driving up global energy prices. Before that war, about 20 per cent of the world's crude oil was shipped through that route.

Carney stated that Canada is already on the path to increasing its energy production, with several major liquefied natural gas projects underway. Combined with increasing the output of the TMX oil pipeline and the potential of two additional pipelines being built from Western Canada one going to the U.S. and another to the West Coast, Canada's potential to produce energy has been noticed.

He highlighted that this is quite substantial and important to European and Asian partners, adding that it was raised with him in a number of bilateral meetings. Beyond energy from Western Canada, there are other alternatives in the east to help diversify the G7 energy supply away from the Persian Gulf.

The summit also focused on how G7 countries can work together on critical mineral production to significantly reduce the group's dependency on a single supplier outside the G7 by the end of the year. Building on the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, set up when Canada hosted the G7 in 2025, the leaders said they'd work together to develop the necessary processing and industrial capacities for diversification of their critical minerals value chains.

These new partnerships will work within the alliance to reduce market concentration, and create a reliable buyers' club that can attract investment and accelerate production for projects. Some of the new deals include an agreement with RCT Solutions, a German company that will partner with Canada's Sio Silica and others on a high-purity silica project and solar manufacturing hub in Manitoba.

Other countries that struck critical mineral deals with Canada at the summit include Japan, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Portugal. Carney summarized the outcomes: "At the G7 leaders' summit in Évian, we secured new partnerships to build energy projects in Canada, new agreements to make it easier for our businesses to sell abroad and new deals to equip our Canadian Armed Forces with the hardware they need.

" The discussions also found common ground pledging to work together on growth, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, drug trafficking, smuggling, online safety, the Ebola outbreak, cancer research and other areas





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G7 Summit Canada Energy Exports Strait Of Hormuz Critical Minerals Mark Carney Liquefied Natural Gas TMX Pipeline Diversification Global Energy Security Investment Partnerships

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