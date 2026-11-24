Canada was eliminated from the Davis Cup Final 8 after Czechia won both singles matches Tuesday in Bologna, with Jiri Lehecka beating Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tomas Machac defeating Liam Draxl.

Canada has been eliminated from the Davis Cup Final 8 after Czechia swept Tuesday's singles matches in the best-of-three quarterfinal tie in Bologna, Italy. Jiri Lehecka defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-2 to clinch the tie after Tomas Machac opened with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Liam Draxl.

The loss ended Canada's hopes of a second Davis Cup title since winning the international men's tennis tournament in 2022 with a team led by Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 17 in the world, had several chances to take control of his match against Lehecka but failed to convert any of his nine break points. Lehecka, ranked No. 14, took the opening set after setting up set point in the tiebreaker with an ace.

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Lehecka Dominates Second Set in ATP Showdown

The Czech player carried that momentum into the second set, scoring an early break to go up 2-0 and breaking again in the deciding game. The match was a showdown of top-20 players on the ATP Tour. In the earlier match, Machac, ranked 59th in the world, won a clean first set in which he scored on both of his break points while defending the only one he faced. Draxl, from Newmarket, Ontario, rebounded in the second set.

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He overcame five aces and fought off four break points while scoring a key break to go up 4-2. Machac wrested the momentum back in the third set, clinching the match with his fourth break in the deciding game. Draxl entered the tie ranked 154th in the world but was a big part of Canada's qualifying win over France last month in Quebec City, beating then-No. 32 Arthur Rinderknech.

The Czech singles sweep meant a scheduled doubles match between Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan of Markham, Ontario, and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl was not needed. Canada's team was missing Davis Cup veterans Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, who withdrew citing injuries after first being named to the Final 8 squad. It was the first Davis Cup meeting between eighth-ranked Canada and fifth-ranked Czechia, a three-time champion. Canada won the Davis Cup in 2022.

Czechia Advances to Semifinals as Canada Eliminated

The quarterfinal took place Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, in Bologna, Italy. The loss marks the end of Canada's run in the Davis Cup Final 8. Czechia advances to the semifinals.