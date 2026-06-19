Canada Dominates Qatar 6-0 in Historic World Cup Victory in Vancouver

Thousands of fans poured onto Granville Street as Canada crushed Qatar 6-0 in their first World Cup match at BC Place, setting a record for largest margin of victory by a CONCACAF team.

Vancouver erupted in celebration on June 18, 2026, as the Canadian national team delivered a stunning 6-0 victory over Qatar in their first FIFA World Cup match at BC Place.

The historic win, which set a new record for the largest margin of victory by any CONCACAF team in World Cup history, sent thousands of fans pouring onto Granville Street and other downtown venues. The atmosphere was electric from the very beginning, with a sea of red-clad supporters marching from Science World to the stadium, chanting and waving flags.

The FIFA Fan Zone at the PNE Amphitheatre was packed with thousands more, who watched on massive screens and roared with every goal. The match was a showcase of Canadian dominance from start to finish. Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the first half, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Jonathan David quickly added a second goal, and by halftime Canada led 3-0, with Qatar reduced to 10 men after Homam Elamin received a red card.

The second half saw even more fireworks: Nathan Saliba curled in a beautiful free kick, Qatar scored an own goal, and David completed his hat trick in the 92nd minute. The 6-0 rout was the largest win by a host nation since Geoff Hurst's hat trick for England in 1966. Possession was heavily in Canada's favor at 67%, and they registered eight shots on goal to Qatar's zero. The celebrations spilled out of the stadium and into the streets.

On Granville Street, which had been pedestrianized for the occasion, fans danced and sang 'O Canada' and 'Olé, Olé, Olé.

' Pub patios were packed, and the sound of cheering could be heard for blocks. At the PNE Fan Zone, the noise was deafening after each goal. The victory puts Canada at the top of Group B on goal differential, and they can secure the group with a draw against Switzerland in their next match.

For Vancouver, this was a day to remember, as the city embraced its role as a World Cup host and celebrated a historic triumph for the national team





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