Canada bars Russian players from world junior hockey championship over Ukraine war

Canada will deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials for the world junior hockey championship in Alberta, prompting backlash from Russia and concerns from the IIHF and sponsors.

Canada will bar Russian and Belarusian players and officials from next month's world junior hockey championship in Alberta, using immigration powers to prevent them from competing under their national symbols.

The decision, confirmed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden, is intended to stop Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events in Canada as platforms for political legitimacy and propaganda. Van Koeverden dismissed concerns that the move could hurt Canada's chances of hosting future international events, including the Olympics.

Also read Canada Bans Russian and Belarusian Athletes from International Events on Canadian Soil

Canada Bans Russian Belarusian Players

He said Canada has been unequivocal in its support for Ukraine and its insistence that Russia and Belarus do not compete in international events while using their national symbols. When asked about potential repercussions, he replied no and pointed to Moscow's use of international sport to advance its political interests. The ban follows a ruling last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that Russia must be reinstated to international competition, starting with the world juniors.

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Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The International Ice Hockey Federation had excluded Russia from events in the 2026-27 season, including the men's and women's world championships, before the CAS decision overturned those rulings. On Wednesday, the IIHF reiterated its opposition to the CAS ruling, citing logistical, security and competitive challenges with Russia's immediate return, including visa requirements and potential changes to tournament formats.

The federation said the global impact of the CAS Panel decision and the challenges it creates for all involved were significantly underestimated. It added that player safety and tournament integrity remain priorities and promised more information in the coming days. The IIHF did not directly address Canada's refusal to allow Russian players into the country but said it is consulting national hockey associations, tournament organizers and host authorities before determining its next steps.

Logistical Challenges For Russia Return

It is unclear how Russia will be included since adding another team will make for uneven groups and longer tournaments. Van Koeverden said he met Tuesday with Finland's sports minister to discuss the issue, noting that countries neighbouring Russia face different consequences from its invasion of Ukraine. He rejected comparisons to other countries, including the United States, saying Russia continually uses sport for nefarious reasons and purposes, so false equivalencies are not necessary.

Carney made Canada's position clear Tuesday while attending the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua. He said that while Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal and unjustified war in Ukraine, no athlete representing either country will be allowed to compete in Canada, including at this winter's World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. Athletes competing as neutrals could still be permitted to participate, according to the federal government.

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Russia's ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, criticized the decision Tuesday, accusing Ottawa of bringing politics into sports. He said it is genuinely regrettable to see Prime Minister Carney's cabinet bringing politics onto the ice, adding that sport, particularly junior hockey, should be about athletic excellence, fair competition and bringing young people together.

Russia Ambassador Criticizes Political Ban

Stepanov also suggested the decision would eliminate some of Canada's strongest competition at the tournament, saying one might almost suspect Ottawa has discovered a novel approach to winning international tournaments: if you cannot be entirely certain of beating your strongest opponents on the ice, simply ensure they never make it to the rink. Hockey Canada welcomed the government's position Tuesday and said its board of directors would meet this week to discuss next steps.

Canada's decision came after several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, said their teams would refuse to face Russia. The opposition has also spread to major sponsors of the men's world hockey championship, which takes place in Germany next May. Czech automaker Skoda, the tournament's main sponsor for more than 30 years, said Wednesday it would reassess its involvement if Russia competes.

Sponsors Withdraw Support For World Championship

With Russia's aggression continuing, we believe the Russian national team's return to the world championship is incompatible with the values we have consistently upheld, the company said in a statement to The Associated Press. German workwear manufacturer Strauss also threatened to withdraw its sponsorship, while Nokian Tyres said it would end its backing if Russia participates.