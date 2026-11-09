Canada Sends 15 Military Nurses to Alberta After Wainwright Fire Killed 4 Soldiers

Canada has deployed 15 military nurses to Alberta to support hospitals treating soldiers injured in the October 17 CFB Wainwright grass fire that killed four troops and injured 39, as 25 service members remain hospitalized.

Canada is deploying 15 military nurses to Alberta to help treat soldiers injured in a deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, the federal government confirmed on November 9, 2026.

The deployment was authorized after Alberta requested federal assistance to bolster hospital capacity during the ongoing recovery phase. The nurses are scheduled to arrive in Alberta today and begin their duties immediately. The personnel will remain at assigned facilities for more than a month. This ensures specialized care for the injured personnel can continue without interruption.

Also read Canadian Breakthrough in Burn Research Offers Hope for CFB Wainwright Victims

Federal Minister Confirms Nursing Deployment

The move addresses a critical staffing gap caused by a high volume of trauma cases requiring intensive treatment. Eleanor Olszewski, the federal emergency management minister, confirmed the deployment in a social media post over the weekend. She said Alberta formally requested this specific nursing support to manage the surge in patient admissions. The federal government acted quickly to mobilize resources after receiving the province's request.

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The nurses will be stationed at two major medical centers. They will provide direct care support at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, near the incident site. They will also assist clinical teams at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, which is treating several survivors. The need for additional medical personnel stems from a catastrophic incident on October 17.

A fast-moving grass fire overtook troops during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton. The blaze moved with unprecedented speed, trapping soldiers conducting field maneuvers. The accident resulted in four deaths and left 39 soldiers with serious injuries. The severity of burns and trauma required immediate evacuation and complex medical intervention.

Soldiers Remain in Hospital Facilities

The incident has drawn national attention due to the loss of life and long-term rehabilitation needs of injured service members. As of last week, the military reported that 25 injured soldiers remained in various hospital facilities across the country. The majority are being treated in Alberta. The severity of their injuries has necessitated transfers to specialized centers in other provinces.

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Two patients are recovering in Ontario, and another two are receiving care in British Columbia. This distribution highlights the extensive resources required for treatment. Acute Care Alberta, the provincial agency coordinating hospital services, described the arrival of military nurses as a vital intervention. In an email sent on Monday, the organization explained that incoming staff will supplement the existing contingent by adding significant capacity and flexibility to nursing teams.

Military Nurses Provide Respite To Staff

Acute Care Alberta also said the nurses will provide both capacity and flexibility. Local civilian nurses have been working around the clock to provide highly specialized care for burn victims and trauma patients. The constant demand for intensive care has placed an unsustainable burden on the existing workforce. Acute Care Alberta noted that this federal support offers well-deserved respite to staff operating at maximum capacity.

The presence of military nurses is expected to alleviate strain on civilian employees. This allows them to maintain high standards of care required for complex medical cases. This relief is crucial for preventing staff burnout and ensuring positive patient outcomes during the extended recovery period. The collaboration between federal military assets and provincial healthcare systems demonstrates a coordinated response to a major emergency.

The deployment remains active as healthcare providers continue to manage long-term rehabilitation needs of injured soldiers. The situation in Alberta remains a priority for both provincial and federal authorities. The No Stone Left Alone event, which brings students and the community together with the military, held extra meaning in the wake of the CFB Wainwright tragedy. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.