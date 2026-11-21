Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has not seen a classified U.S. memo that reportedly restricts defence cooperation, calling relations with the U.S. military business as usual.

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty confirmed on Saturday that bilateral defence cooperation between Canada and the United States continues without interruption, directly contradicting reports of a restrictive American directive.

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, McGuinty stated that military relations remain normal despite claims that Washington has issued a classified memo limiting joint activities. McGuinty addressed the media during a news conference to clarify the state of the alliance after The Washington Post reported that U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had drafted a classified directive last week.

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McGuinty Denies U.S. Defence Memo Existence

The Post stated it had not seen the memo and provided no specific details regarding its contents or the nature of the alleged restrictions on defence cooperation. The Canadian minister assured the public that there has been no shift in strategy or capability sharing between the two nations. He emphasized that he has not reviewed any such document from the U.S. Department of War and that no official channels have indicated a change in protocol.

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McGuinty disclosed that he has held discussions with several U.S. defence officials during the past week to verify the status of ongoing projects. He noted that none of these high-level conversations included warnings about new restrictions or altered mandates for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Furthermore, the Defence Minister reported that he consulted directly with top Canadian military commanders to ensure alignment with American counterparts. These internal checks yielded no evidence that the partnership has been curtailed or subjected to new bureaucratic hurdles. The minister explicitly stated that collaboration on critical areas such as defence, security, and intelligence operations remains fully active. He rejected the implication that the reported memo could disrupt the deep integration of the two nations military structures.

Minister Asserts Military Cooperation Remains Normal

McGuinty described the current operational environment as business as usual for the Canadian and U.S. militaries. He urged the public to rely on official statements from the Department of National Defence rather than unverified reports from international media outlets. I've seen no evidence of a change. I've checked with our top military folks, they've seen no evidence of change.

We continue to cooperate. We continue work together, McGuinty said during a news conference Saturday. As the Halifax International Security Forum continues, McGuinty remains focused on strengthening the traditional alliance through dialogue and joint planning. No immediate policy changes are anticipated by the Canadian government based on the information currently available to Ottawa.

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The Canadian Press first published this report on November 21, 2026, providing the initial account of the controversy. Officials will continue to monitor the situation while maintaining the established framework of mutual defence and security cooperation.