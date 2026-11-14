Canada Defeats Guatemala 3-2 But Loses Captain Davies in Nations League

Canada secured a 3-2 victory over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal opener. The win came at a cost as captain Alphonso Davies suffered a lower-body injury.

Canada defeated Guatemala 3-2 in the opening leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match played on Friday, November 13, 2026. The victory was secured in Guatemala City, but the triumph was marred by a significant injury to team captain Alphonso Davies during the first five minutes of play. Despite losing their star defender early, Canadian forwards capitalized on offensive opportunities to build a commanding lead before halftime.

Match Dynamics and Goal Scorers

The Canadian squad dominated the early stages of the contest, establishing control through a flurry of first-half goals. Tani Oluwaseyi opened the scoring in the 18th minute, providing an early boost to the visitors. Liam Millar doubled the advantage shortly after, finding the net in the 28th minute. The offensive pressure continued until stoppage time, when Jonathan David sealed the first-half dominance with a third goal.

Also read CanMNT coach Marsch sent off vs. Guatemala with red card

This aggressive start allowed Canada to enter the halftime break with a convincing 3-0 lead at Estadio El Trebol. The team appeared poised to cruise to a comfortable advantage in the second half. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the 54th minute when Oscar Santis scored for Guatemala, breathing new life into the home side's chances. The Guatemalan team refused to surrender, pressing forward in search of a comeback.

Davies Injury and Team Roster

The narrative of the match shifted sharply in the fifth minute when Alphonso Davies slipped inside Canada's 18-yard box. The Bayern Munich star attempted to recover and block a shot but signaled to the bench that he required assistance. Assistant coach Mauro Biello described the issue as a lower-body injury and confirmed that the player waved off the field without assistance after the initial incident.

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Biello stated that medical staff would assess Davies over the next couple of days to determine the full extent of the damage. The captain has a recent history of hamstring issues, having missed most of the FIFA World Cup earlier this year. He also missed Canada's fall friendlies against Chile, Peru, and the United States due to personal leave and previous health concerns. Despite being at 100 percent in training this week, the injury raises concerns for the upcoming second leg.

Guatemala Comeback and Final Result

Guatemala managed to cut the deficit in the second half, but a critical defensive error ultimately kept the scoreline in Canada's favor. In stoppage time, Canadian defender Luc de Fougerolles committed an own goal, making the final score 3-2. This late goal transformed what looked like a routine victory into a tense finish, forcing the Canadian team to defend their lead until the final whistle.

The result leaves the series poised for a dramatic conclusion in North America. Canada travels to Toronto to face Guatemala in the second and final leg of the quarterfinal. That decisive match is scheduled for Monday night at BMO Field. Both teams will now focus on preparation for this high-stakes encounter, with Canada hoping to manage their squad depth and injury status effectively.

Implications for National Team Future

The stakes for this series extend beyond immediate tournament progression. The winner of the Canada-Guatemala series will advance to the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. These finals are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in March 2027. Additionally, qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup is on the line, adding significant weight to the upcoming fixture in Toronto.

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Canada faces additional challenges regarding player availability. Midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg were ruled out earlier in the week. They join a growing list of sidelined regulars that includes Stephen Eustáquio, Cyle Larin, Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones, and Alistie Johnston. The coaching staff must now navigate these absences while planning for the second leg, relying on available talents to maintain the series lead.