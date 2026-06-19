Canada Cuts Bank Capital Buffer to Spur Lending Amid Economic Uncertainty

OSFI lowers the domestic stability buffer for the first time in three years, aiming to free up bank capital and encourage lending to support Canada's economic adaptation.

Canada's banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), announced a reduction in the domestic stability buffer (DSB) for the first time in three years, lowering it to three percent.

The DSB is a capital requirement that the country's largest banks must maintain to absorb potential financial shocks and ensure they can continue lending during periods of economic stress. In addition to lowering the buffer level, OSFI also reduced the range for the DSB from zero to three percent, down from the previous range that had a higher upper limit.

This move is intended to encourage banks to deploy excess capital to support lending and economic growth, particularly as Canada faces challenges from high energy prices and trade uncertainties. The DSB is a key component of the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, which measures a bank's financial strength relative to its risk-weighted assets, such as mortgages and credit cards.

By lowering the buffer, OSFI aims to give banks more flexibility to extend credit to households and businesses, helping to stimulate economic activity and adaptation to new opportunities. Peter Routledge, OSFI's superintendent, stated that the adjustment will enable the banking sector to use its excess capital to support Canada's economic transformation. The last review of the DSB occurred in December, when Routledge noted that banks held a higher-than-required cushion, providing ample capacity for growth.

This decision comes despite a recommendation from the C.D. Howe Institute's Domestic Stability Buffer Council to maintain the existing buffer level. The council argued that while the economic outlook has worsened due to persistent inflation and trade tensions, there is insufficient evidence of a severe downturn to justify a reduction.

However, OSFI determined that a lower buffer was appropriate given the current economic conditions and the need to promote lending. Canadian banks are required to maintain a CET1 ratio, including the DSB, above 11 percent, and the Big Six banks average well above that threshold, suggesting they have room to increase lending without compromising stability. The reduction is seen as a proactive measure to support the economy while still ensuring the banking system remains resilient.

Historically, the DSB has been adjusted in response to evolving risks in the financial system. Introduced in 2018, it is designed to be a countercyclical tool, increasing during good times to build buffers and decreasing during stress to maintain credit flow. The current reduction marks a shift from the gradual tightening seen in previous years. Observers note that by lowering both the buffer and its upper range, OSFI is signaling a more accommodative stance.

This could help banks finance large projects, such as infrastructure and energy transition initiatives, which require substantial capital. Moreover, the move aligns with broader efforts to foster economic growth amid global uncertainties, including potential trade disruptions and fluctuating commodity prices. The impact of this policy change will be closely watched by financial markets and businesses. Lower capital requirements free up funds that banks can use for lending, which may boost consumer spending and corporate investment.

However, critics argue that reducing buffers could increase systemic risk if economic conditions worsen unexpectedly. Nonetheless, OSFI's decision reflects a careful balance between supporting growth and maintaining financial stability. As the Canadian economy navigates challenges, the reduction in the DSB is a significant step to ensure banks remain a source of strength for households and businesses. The regulator emphasized that it remains vigilant and ready to adjust the buffer as needed, based on evolving risk assessments.

With this change, Canada's major banks are expected to have additional capacity to support the economy while still meeting robust capital standards





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Canada Banking Regulator Domestic Stability Buffer Lending Encouragement Capital Requirements Economic Uncertainty

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