Canada Critical Stage in Its Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Community

Fae Johnstone, executive director of Queer Momentum, says there shouldn't be exceptions to the belief that Canada's freedom and equality is for all its citizens. She highlighted Prime Minister Mark Carney's insufficient stance in defending the LGBTQ+ community amid the time of deep polarization.

An LGBTQ+ advocate says Canada is at a critical juncture where it must decide whether it will be inclusive of everyone or not. Fae Johnstone, executive director of Queer Momentum , says there shouldn't be exceptions to the belief that freedom and equality is for all Canadians.

She made the comments today from Halifax while marking International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. She and others say Prime Minister Mark Carney should be taking a stronger stance in defending the LGBTQ+ community amid a time of deep polarization. Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez said in a statement today that all Canadians deserve freedom no matter who they are or who they love.

Valdez noted the federal Liberal government is providing over $54 million over five years for the LGBTQ+ community, including money to assist Pride events with rising security costs. Johnstone called on Carney to tackle discrimination in a way that lifts LGBTQ+ communities up. She said in an interview that he has not given these issues the time and attention that they deserve, and that is a deep concern





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LGBT Community Gender Equality Canada LGBTQ+ Discrimination Freedom Equality Prime Minister Mark Carney International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia And Transphobia Queer Momentum

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