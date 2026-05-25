Canada Condemns Israeli Minister's Taunting of Detainees, Calls for Investigation

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand condemned Israeli Minister Gideon Sa’ar for taunting detainees and demanded an investigation into the mistreatment of Canadians participating in a flotilla trying to reach Gaza. The Prime Minister also spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and emphasized Canada's unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution.

Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand addresses media at a NATO meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Friday. She spoke to her Israeli counterpart Monday. Israel’s mistreatment of Canadians participating in a flotilla trying to reach Gaza violated the Vienna Convention , Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Monday.

In a social media post, Anand said she spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar about the issue on Monday morning. Canada is providing Israeli authorities with evidence of this mistreatment. We have asked for and expect an independent investigation and those responsible to be held to account.

Twelve Canadians were among 420 people on 41 boats intercepted by Israel on May 18 and 19 as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza in the midst of Israeli restrictions. Three activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla who were captured by Israeli forces arrived back in Vancouver on Sunday. They say they were tortured and abused, while the Israeli government has denied mistreating flotilla members. The Prime Minister also spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog Monday.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla was unacceptable, and he called for an independent investigation. The Prime Minister also condemned comments made by Israel’s Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and emphasized that the protection of all civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld. In one clip, Ben-Gvir was seen waving a large Israeli flag over hunched-over detainees whose hands appeared to be bound.

In another, he taunted a kneeling detainee whose wrists were zip-tied, yelling ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ at him – Hebrew for ‘The nation of Israel lives. ’ Canada joined several other countries in condemning Ben-Gvir’s actions and summoning ambassadors. The Canadian foreign minister also acknowledged a ‘deplorable rise in antisemitism’ in Canada, and the steps Canada has taken to combat it.

The Prime Minister underscored Canada’s unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution – an independent, viable and sovereign State of Palestine living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security





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