Canada Completes Gordie Howe International Bridge Amid Prolonged Legal Battle and U.S. Political Interference

Despite physical completion of the $6.4-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge in February 2026, Canada faces ongoing legal challenges from the private owners of the rival Ambassador Bridge, with a key lawsuit not scheduled for trial until 2027 or 2028. The project has also attracted political commentary from U.S. President Donald Trump, who insisted the U.S. must "get a piece of it" despite Canadian financing. The new bridge aims to alleviate congestion and boost trade in a vital economic corridor, with lower tolls and modern border facilities expected to attract traffic.

Newly obtained federal briefing documents reveal that Canada has completed construction of the $6.4-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge , yet a major legal challenge to the project is not expected to reach trial until 2027 or 2028.

The six-lane bridge, spanning the Detroit River between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, has been "essentially complete" since February, according to a heavily redacted briefing note prepared for Federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson by Deputy Minister Paul Halucha. The note, dated February 17, 2026, and obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request, states that remaining work includes commissioning and testing of critical systems, with opening pending final certifications and coordinated Canadian and U.S. agency readiness.

The bridge, entirely financed and built by Canada, faces 22 legal challenges from the private owners of the rival Ambassador Bridge over the past two decades; Canada has prevailed in 19 cases, with three remaining, including a principal lawsuit. In that case, the Canadian Transit Company, operated by Ambassador Bridge owners, argues that Canada infringed on its exclusive right to operate a bridge crossing when Parliament created a competing public bridge in 1921.

The legal battle has persisted for years, and the internal document notes that Canada cannot proceed with opening unless the U.S. also agrees, despite Canadian funding and construction. U.S. President Donald Trump publicly stated Canada would not be permitted to proceed "unless America got a piece of it, too," adding political pressure.

Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University, described the situation as "incredibly challenging" and "ugly" given current Canada-U.S. relations, though she noted the bridge was essentially finished with all major approvals secured. She emphasized the bridge's purpose: to improve trade flows and provide extra capacity in a corridor long dominated by the privately owned Ambassador Bridge.

The new crossing features modern border infrastructure, including a U.S. Customs Plaza designed to facilitate truck traffic and reduce congestion. Economically, the corridor handles about $390 million in daily trade-a quarter of Canada's road exports and more than the U.S.'s total annual trade with many countries. The briefing note predicts a material shift in traffic patterns due to the new bridge's direct highway-to-highway connections and competitive tolls.

Tolls will be $8.75 U.S. per axle, compared to $20 U.S. per axle at the Ambassador Bridge. Stephen Lakowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Alliance, said the opening "can't come soon enough" for the trucking industry. Infrastructure Canada declined to comment on the ongoing legal challenges, while the law firm representing the Canadian Transit Company did not return calls and emails.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge represents a significant infrastructure achievement intertwined with complex legal, economic, and political dimensions, highlighting the difficulties of building major cross-border facilities even after physical completion





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gordie Howe International Bridge Ambassador Bridge Legal Challenge Canada-U.S. Trade Infrastructure Tolls Border Crossing Windsor-Detroit Construction Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's Economy: C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council Says No Recession YetThe C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council has weighed in on the current state of Canada's economy, stating that it's too soon to call a recession despite two consecutive quarters of economic decline. The council's bulletin emphasizes the need for careful consideration of the data before making any conclusions about the state of the economy.

Read more »

Canada's Economy Not Yet in Recession, C.D. Howe Institute SaysThe C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council says it's too soon to call Canada's economy in a recession despite two quarters of declining GDP in a row.

Read more »

Canada's Economy Shrinks for Two Consecutive Quarters, But No Recession YetThe C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council says two quarters of economic contraction are not enough to declare a recession in Canada, urging caution over recent data.

Read more »

Canada Not Yet in Recession, C.D. Howe Institute SaysThe C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council has concluded that Canada is not yet in a recession, despite two quarters of declining GDP. The council urges caution over reading too much into the recent data, citing the marginal decline in the first quarter and the potential for revisions in the months ahead.

Read more »