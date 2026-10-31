Canada Clock Change 2025: Eastern Provinces Fall Back as West Stays on Daylight Time

Canada clock change splits the country this year as eastern provinces turn clocks back on Sunday while British Columbia and Alberta keep permanent daylight time.

Most of the eastern half of Canada turns its clocks back on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, while much of the western half will not change its clocks this year, creating a patchwork of time zones across the country. The split follows decisions by several provinces to end the twice-yearly time change, with British Columbia and Alberta adopting permanent daylight time and others holding to standard time or waiting on their neighbours.

Canada Clock Change Divides East and West

The Canada clock change this year reflects a growing divergence in provincial policy. Eastern provinces that observe daylight time will set clocks back one hour on Sunday, returning to standard time for the winter months.

Also read Canadians Prepare for Annual Clock Change as Some Regions Move to Permanent Daylight Time

In the west, British Columbia announced in March that it was moving to permanent Pacific daylight time. The change also means that parts of northeastern B.C., which have been on mountain standard time year-round, are now in alignment with the rest of the province.

Under the new arrangement, British Columbia will be aligned with Washington State in the summer months and one hour ahead in winter.

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Alberta, located in the mountain time zone, also switched to permanent daylight time this year. The province calls the new arrangement Alberta time.

Saskatchewan Keeps Central Daylight Time

Saskatchewan will be sticking with daylight time in the central time zone, meaning it will not be aligned with the other Prairie provinces and will stay one hour ahead of them.

The province will be on the same time as Ontario and Quebec in the winter and one hour behind them in the summer.

Manitoba passed a law in 2020 to end the twice-yearly changing of clocks and make daylight time permanent, but only if Quebec and New York agree to do the same. Earlier this month, the province published a regulation leaving a portion of the northwest on year-round time in alignment with Manitoba.

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Quebec Premier Weighs Abolishing Time Change

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his government intends to abolish the time change. He said on Oct. 28 that the province has not yet decided whether to keep daylight time or standard time year-round.

Ontario in 2022 decided to hold off on any move toward dropping the time change until it saw what neighbouring jurisdictions would do.

The Northwest Territories followed Alberta's lead earlier this year to end seasonal time changes. The territory is on permanent daylight time.

The result is a country where travellers and businesses must track shifting alignments, with some provinces an hour apart in winter and matched in summer, and others the reverse. The changes affect scheduling across provincial borders and with U.S. states, particularly Washington, and leave Ontario and Quebec among the largest jurisdictions still observing the twice-yearly switch.