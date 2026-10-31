Canada Clock Change 2024: Eastern Provinces Fall Back as Western Provinces Keep Permanent Time

Most of eastern Canada turned clocks back on Sunday while western provinces kept permanent daylight time in 2024, creating a patchwork of time zones across the country.

Most of eastern Canada switched their clocks back on Sunday, November 3, 2024, while much of the western half of the country did not make the seasonal change this year. The split reflects a growing patchwork of provincial decisions on permanent time, with several western jurisdictions abandoning the twice-yearly clock change and eastern provinces still waiting on their neighbours before following suit.

Canada Clock Change Divides East and West

The change means residents in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces returned to standard time, gaining an extra hour on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, British Columbia, Alberta and the Northwest Territories remain on permanent daylight time, and Saskatchewan and Yukon stay on permanent standard time year-round.

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The result is a country where the number of hours separating neighbouring provinces can shift depending on the season. Manitoba, which continues to observe daylight time in the central time zone, will stay one hour ahead of the other Prairie provinces. The province will be on the same time as Ontario and Quebec in winter and one hour behind them in summer.

British Columbia Adopts Permanent Pacific Daylight Time

British Columbia announced in March that it was moving to permanent Pacific daylight time. The change also means that parts of northeastern B.C., which had been on mountain standard time year-round, are now aligned with the rest of the province.

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The province will be aligned with Washington State during the summer months and one hour ahead in winter. The move follows years of discussion about ending the clock change in the province.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba Time Rules

Alberta, located in the mountain time zone, also switched to permanent daylight time this year. The province refers to the new arrangement as Alberta time.

Saskatchewan has been on permanent central standard time since 1966. Manitoba will stick with daylight time in the central time zone, meaning it will not be aligned with the other Prairie provinces and will remain one hour ahead.

Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Provinces Wait on Neighbours

Ontario passed a law in 2020 to end the twice-yearly changing of clocks and make daylight time permanent, but only if Quebec and New York agree to do the same. Earlier this month, the province published a regulation leaving a portion of the northwest on year-round time in alignment with Manitoba.

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Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his government intends to abolish the time change. He said on October 28 that the province has not yet decided whether to keep daylight time or standard time year-round. The Atlantic provinces decided in 2022 to hold off on any move toward dropping the time change until they saw what neighbouring jurisdictions would do.

Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut Clocks

Yukon moved to end time changes in 2020 and the territory observes mountain standard time. The Northwest Territories followed Alberta's lead earlier this year to end seasonal time changes and is now on permanent daylight time.

Nunavut spans three time zones and continues to change clocks twice a year, except for Southampton Island.