Canada-China trade hits record $36.78B as Carney prepares to meet Xi Jinping

Third-quarter trade between Canada and China reached a record $36.78 billion, driven by a 159 per cent surge in crude oil exports and a recovery in agricultural shipments, as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves Wednesday on a whirlwind tour of Asia that includes a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, as new data show Canada-China trade has reached record levels.

Total two-way trade hit $36.78 billion in the third quarter, the highest quarterly level on record. The surge was driven largely by energy exports, led by a 159 per cent jump in crude oil shipments to China. Crude oil exports averaged 327,000 barrels per day during the quarter. Much of the increase is attributed to additional capacity provided by the Trans Mountain pipeline, which gave Canadian producers new access to tidewater and Asian markets.

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Canadian Crude Exports Surge to East Asia

Philippe Rheault, director of the China Institute at the University of Alberta, said expert predictions that most Canadian crude reaching tidewater would go to California were proven wrong. Instead, almost all of it is going to East Asia, with the majority destined for China. Rheault said the figures show Canadian exports are on track to hit record highs this year and that the numbers are accelerating.

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He said the data demonstrate the impact of renewed engagement with China and a shift in federal policy. He added that some observers will still be surprised at how forward leaning the prime minister and his government are in engaging with China at a time when the United States may be reconsidering its approach to Canada. Agriculture exports also recovered sharply. Canola meal exports rose to $360.3 million from $12.9 million a year earlier.

Pea exports increased to $147.6 million from $9.2 million. Beef exports reached $181.4 million after being virtually non-existent a year ago. The gains point to an easing of Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural products following an agreement last January. Under that deal, Ottawa secured lower Chinese tariffs on Canadian goods in exchange for allowing Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market.

Agricultural Products Drive Record Trade Growth

The agreement marked a sharp turnaround from the low point in relations after the 2018 detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Alberta and Saskatchewan accounted for nearly 78 per cent of the overall increase in exports to China during the quarter. National domestic exports to China increased by roughly $4.32 billion year over year. Alberta's growth was driven mainly by crude oil, while Saskatchewan's contribution came from canola meal, canola seed, potash and peas.

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Saskatchewan producers could benefit from a Canada-China trade agreement extended through the end of 2028. Supply disruptions in the Middle East also contributed to higher oil prices for exports to both China and the United States. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the fourth largest oil producer. Despite the gains, experts cautioned against over-reliance on the Chinese market.

Vina Nadjibulla, CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, noted that nearly 70 per cent of Canadian canola seed exports went to China in 2024. Nadjibulla said that concentration gives Beijing significant leverage that it has used during political disputes. She said Canada should expand trade with China while continuing to develop other markets, and that the goal should be to reduce strategic dependence rather than shift it from one major power to another.

Carney Aims to Double Non-US Exports

Even with higher exports to China, Canada still exports about ten times as much product to the United States. Carney has set an ambitious goal to double exports of Canadian goods and services to non-U.S. markets by 2035. China will clearly play a large role in that target given its status as a primary destination for Canadian energy and agricultural products. The trip will mark Carney's second visit to China as prime minister.

Carney's itinerary includes stops at the ASEAN summit in the Philippines, the APEC summit in China where he is expected to meet Xi, and the Francophonie summit in Cambodia. The successful execution of his diplomacy will likely influence future trade agreements and market access for Canadian industries.