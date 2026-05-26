Prime Minister Mark Carney champions a renewed vision of middle-power diplomacy, but a new approach is needed to complement traditional tools such as trade agreements, capital flows, and supply chain resilience.

Educational partnerships have something that is lacking in other political spheres: long-term trust and institutional relationships that compound over decades. Prime Minister Mark Carney, a Canadian, is championing a renewed vision of middle-power diplomacy .

In this context, a new approach is needed to complement traditional tools such as trade agreements, capital flows, and supply chain resilience. In an AI-driven economy, these tools are no longer decisive on their own. Instead, Canada can harness models like BRIDGE-SA to strengthen academic partnerships and economic expansion between Canada and South Africa by transforming education and employment pathways.

This approach would allow Canada to build on its existing strengths in education and research to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for Canadians and South Africans alike. By doing so, Canada can position itself as a leader in the global economy and make a positive impact on the lives of people around the world.

The authors of this piece, David Boroto, Michael Sheldrick, and Amit Hooda, argue that this approach is particularly relevant in the context of Prime Minister Carney's renewed vision of middle-power diplomacy. They note that traditional tools such as trade agreements and capital flows are still important, but they are no longer enough on their own to drive economic growth and create new opportunities.

Instead, Canada needs to focus on building long-term relationships and trust with other countries, particularly in the context of educational partnerships. This approach would allow Canada to build on its existing strengths in education and research to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for Canadians and South Africans alike. By doing so, Canada can position itself as a leader in the global economy and make a positive impact on the lives of people around the world.

The authors of this piece also note that this approach is not without its challenges. They acknowledge that building long-term relationships and trust takes time and effort, and that it requires a sustained commitment from both governments and private sector actors.

However, they argue that the potential benefits of this approach make it well worth the effort. By focusing on building long-term relationships and trust with other countries, particularly in the context of educational partnerships, Canada can position itself as a leader in the global economy and make a positive impact on the lives of people around the world





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Middle-Power Diplomacy Canada-South Africa Relations Education And Research Economic Growth Long-Term Relationships And Trust

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