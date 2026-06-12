Canada Braces for Historic World Cup Opener Against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada's men's national team faces Bosnia-Herzegovina in a crucial World Cup opener at home, with Stephen Eustáquio captaining the side in place of injured Alphonso Davies. Head coach Jesse Marsch emphasizes composure and aggression as keys to success.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch will turn to midfielder Stephen Eustáquio as captain in Friday's World Cup opener in Toronto. While the rest of the country frets about ticket prices, snarling game-day traffic and whether or not the Canadian men's national team will make it out of the first round at a home World Cup , the players themselves took a more relaxed attitude into the final 24 hours before Friday's historic kickoff.

It's a football game, right? said Stephen Eustáquio, who played down the magnitude of the moment that will see him captain Canada against Bosnia-Herzegovina in lieu of the injured Alphonso Davies. I have that experience before of playing, and playing in high-pressured games. I've done well in the past with that.

I know this is going to be a special day for me, for the team, but at the same time, we just have to focus that it's a football game. Eustáquio has more than his fair share of experience at the highest levels of the game.

Having played in UEFA Champions League matches, as well as the Qatar World Cup and Canada's run to the Copa America semi-finals two years ago, the 29-year-old midfielder is long past being overawed by the occasion. But he cautioned his teammates to seize the moment, recalling how the campaign turned sour four years ago.

In the Canadian men's first World Cup match in 36 years, they battered then world No. 2 Belgium in Doha, outshooting them 22-9, but ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 score line after getting beaten on a rapid counterattack by striker Michy Batshuayi. Having had their World Cup bubble burst, Canada then got taken to the cleaners by Croatia and Morocco, eventual semi-finalists both.

I think the best experience we can take out of Qatar is that that first game is super important, he said, because if we don't win that first game, that makes us feel pressure to win the second game, which can be very difficult. Head coach Jesse Marsch, who took over the program two years ago, has seen an evolution in the closeness and experience of his team, to the point that he feels he no longer has to worry about whether or not his players will succumb to the magnitude of the moment.

That includes young defenders like 20-year-old Luc de Fougerolles, who may get thrown into the World Cup fire Friday with nominal starting centre back Moïse Bombito still working his way back to full fitness. There's plenty of veteran experience as well, with 13 of the 26-man squad having been in Qatar, with 10 of them getting playing time.

Eustáquio and defender Alistair Johnston are veterans on the national team who are showing a calm demeanour heading into Friday's high-pressure match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. I wanted this responsibility, Marsch said. Steph wanted to be the captain. What a dream!

It's a dream to be the captain of a home nation at a World Cup. Like nobody here is afraid of that. Actually, this is why we're doing it. So, yeah, it's responsibility, yeah, it's pressure, but that's what we want, that's meaningful, like, I love sitting on that coach's box when the stadium is full and the pressure is on, and everybody thinks you're an idiot.

With the hours ticking down before his team takes to the field, Marsch added that each of his players is experienced enough to have developed their own game-day routines. His job as head coach is simply to ensure that everyone is aware of the specific game plan for playing Bosnia, a team ranked 34 places below Canada in the world rankings.

The opening day of the World Cup also threw up some important lessons for his team, particularly one that incurred a rash of red cards over the winter, with four different players getting sent off in friendlies. In Mexico's tournament-opening win over South Africa, three players were ejected from the game for a variety of different infringements.

So we do need to be aggressive, and we need to play our way and play with speed and power, but we also need to make sure that we keep our head and that we don't have any tackles, extracurricular situations, emotional reactions that lead to us getting in any kind of trouble with cards. Born in Racine, Wisc.

, Marsch has travelled a long way to reach this point in his career - leading his adopted country in a home World Cup. But, as he conceded, he might not be the most talented Wisconsinite with connections to this match - Bosnia's attack may well feature 21-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic, who was born in Wisconsin to Bosnian parents. Maybe we'll get together and talk about the Packers and Cheeseheads, and all that kind of stuff, Marsch joked.

I hope he still remembers that. Certainly, as a Wisconsinite, I'm proud of what a great player he is. He's one of, if not the best player to ever come out of that state - I maybe held that for like a three-week period - but he's a very talented young man. He's one of the players that we're keying in on to make sure that he doesn't have an easy day.

This upcoming match carries immense significance for Canada, as they seek to capitalize on home advantage and make a strong start in the tournament. The team's mindset remains focused on the task at hand, drawing from past experiences and the guidance of their experienced coach. With a blend of youth and veteran leadership, Canada aims to navigate the pressures of a home World Cup and advance beyond the group stage for the first time in the nation's history.

The match against Bosnia-Herzegovina presents both a challenge and an opportunity, and the Canadian squad is determined to rise to the occasion. As the countdown to kickoff continues, the players and coaching staff are fine-tuning their preparations, ensuring that every detail is addressed. The atmosphere in Toronto is electric, with fans eager to witness history. Canada's journey in this World Cup begins with a single game, and the team intends to make the most of it.

The lessons from Qatar are fresh in their minds, and they are committed to not repeating past mistakes. With Eustáquio leading by example and Marsch orchestrating from the sidelines, Canada is ready to embrace the moment. The support of the home crowd will be a crucial factor, providing an extra boost as the players take the field. This is more than just a football game; it is a defining moment for Canadian soccer





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