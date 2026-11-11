Canada Denies Visas to Russian Players for World Junior Hockey Championship

Canada will not issue visas to Russian players for the World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, and Russians with existing visas are also ineligible even under a neutral flag.

Canada will not issue visas for Russia n players to compete at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship, the Canadian government has told Hockey Canada and the IIHF.

Russians who already hold valid visas to play for Canadian teams are also ineligible, even under a neutral flag. Secretary of State for Sport Adam Van Koeverden announced the measures on Wednesday. He said the immigration minister will individually assess and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete, regardless of whether they already hold valid visas. Van Koeverden said the measures are not directed at the Russian and Belarusian people.

Also read Van Koeverden casts doubt on Russian neutrals at world junior championship

Canada's Stance on Russian Athletes

He said they are intended to prevent the governments of Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events hosted in Canada as platforms for state representation, political legitimacy and propaganda. He added in a statement that Canada acknowledges only individual athletes competing in a neutral capacity will continue to be able to participate in international sport events hosted by Canada.

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He also said there can be no return to business as usual while Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, adding that Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine. Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Russian and Belarusian athletes could not compete in Canada representing their countries while the war continues.

The government issued a statement on Nov. 3 allowing individual athletes to compete as neutrals, but it did not clarify whether that provision could extend to a Russian team at the men's under-20 tournament, which opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer. Van Koeverden clarified Monday that the neutral athlete designation used for Russians at other events applied to individuals, not teams.

Van Koeverden on Russian Exclusion

He said the Prime Minister was extremely clear that sport will not be used for propaganda on Canadian soil, and that the notion there might be accommodations was one Carney was extraordinarily clear about. Speaking from a sports summit in Ottawa, Van Koeverden described the situation with Norway as quickly evolving.

He said he had conversations with ministers of sport from Finland, Sweden, Norway and Germany, and hoped to meet with the minister from Czechia that week as well as others to discuss the situation. He said Canada will continue working with Hockey Canada and noted the IIHF's previous position was aligned with Canada's.

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Norway's Removal and IIHF Ruling

The comments came after Norway's hockey federation said Sunday the IIHF had informed it that Russia would be added to the world juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer next month at Norway's expense. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last month that the IIHF must reinstate Russia in international hockey, after Russia and Belarus were barred from international hockey competition in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In his Wednesday statement, Van Koeverden said Canada's position is unequivocal: as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, there can be no return to business as usual. He said Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine. The government's visa measures apply to the World Junior Championship and go beyond team representation.

The Government's Final Word

Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials can be prevented from entering Canada even if they already hold valid visas, and the immigration minister will individually assess each case. The neutral athlete designation remains available only to individuals, not to national teams. Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report.