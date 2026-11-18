Culture Minister Marc Miller refuses to discuss Meta negotiations, citing confidentiality. News groups demand fair compensation similar to Google's $100 million settlement under the Online News Act.

Canadian Culture Minister Marc Miller has firmly declined to discuss ongoing negotiations between the federal government and Meta regarding the restoration of news content on the company's platforms. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Miller stated that any discussions held with the social media giant remain strictly confidential.

Confidential Talks After Trade Deal Collapse

Minister Miller provided this response just one day after a report by Politico indicated that the Canadian government and Meta were nearing a significant agreement. That potential deal was jeopardized when broader trade negotiations with the United States collapsed in August. The diplomatic friction arose after Ottawa accused the White House of demanding last-minute changes to the trade agreement that would have threatened Canadian sovereignty.

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Miller emphasized that the government does not comment on the specific details of these private talks. This silence comes amidst heightened sensitivity regarding how digital platforms interact with Canadian media laws and international trade commitments. The Minister's refusal to elaborate underscores the delicate nature of balancing domestic policy with international economic pressures.

Requirements Of The Online News Act

The controversy centers on the Online News Act, which became law in 2023. This legislation mandates that large digital platforms, specifically Meta and Google, must compensate Canadian news publishers for the use of their journalistic content. Prior to the act taking effect, Meta blocked news articles from being displayed on its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, effectively removing local news from its feeds.

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The bill was designed to ensure that publishers receive fair payment for their work, which is often repurposed by tech giants to drive user engagement. Without such compensation, publishers argued they were providing free labor to tech companies. The law aims to rebalance the economic relationship between independent news creators and the massive digital intermediaries that distribute their work.

Meta Proposal And Google Precedent

According to the Politico report, Meta had submitted a proposal to unblock news content in Canada. This offer included pursuing commercial deals with publishers and funding two specific positions at the Canadian Journalism Collective. In exchange for these contributions, Meta sought a complete exemption from the Online News Act, similar to the one already granted to Google.

Google previously secured its exemption after agreeing to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets. This substantial settlement established a precedent for how tech companies might comply with the new regulations. The reported Meta proposal suggested a different approach, focusing on funding and individual deals rather than a massive lump-sum payment, which has sparked debate among industry stakeholders.

Industry Leaders Demand Fair Compensation

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, issued a strong statement emphasizing that any exemption must be conditional on fair compensation. He argued that Meta should not receive preferential treatment that allows it to use Canadian content for free. Deegan warned against returning to the era before the Online News Act, where tech giants dictated terms to the media industry.

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Deegan highlighted concerns about inequality in the market, noting that previous voluntary agreements favored large publishers over smaller independent outlets. He argued that if Meta secures an exemption, it must ensure all publishers, regardless of size, are compensated equally. This concern is amplified by fears that selective deals could lead to outside influence over specific media organizations.

Broader Concerns For Media Integrity

Kevin Desjardins, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, added nuance to the debate by stating that no deal is final until it is officially completed. He acknowledged that the door remains open for Meta to receive an exemption, provided it offers genuine value. This value must compensate publishers for all uses of their content, including utilization in artificial intelligence products.

The overarching worry for Canadian media groups is the potential weakening of the Online News Act through loopholes. If Meta obtains an exemption without meeting the same rigorous standards as Google, it could undermine the legislative framework designed to protect journalism. Stakeholders are closely monitoring any developments to ensure the integrity of the Canadian news ecosystem remains intact.