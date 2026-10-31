Canada Becomes Key Issue in U.S. Midterm Elections

Canada and Trump's tariffs on the country have emerged as a key issue in U.S. midterm elections, with experts weighing the risks and benefits for Canadians.

As U.S. voters head to the polls on Tuesday for pivotal midterm elections, Canada has unexpectedly become a central issue in several battleground states. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, and the resulting trade tensions, are shaping races that will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The spotlight raises questions about whether the attention is a blessing or a curse for Canadians, especially if Trump blames Canada for Republican losses.

Canada Tariffs Dominate Battleground Races

In states like Michigan, Maine, Ohio, Iowa, Alaska, and Nevada, candidates are grappling with the impact of tariffs on Canada. Democrats are using Trump's Canadian tariffs to argue that he is not addressing Americans' cost of living, while Republicans are either defending the tariffs as necessary to protect the U.S. economy or distancing themselves from them. According to Scotty Greenwood, a Canada-U.S. relations specialist and founder of Ottawa Street Strategy, Canada has become a bread-and-butter kitchen table issue for states close to the border or with significant trade ties. She noted that the tariffs, particularly on Canada, have driven up costs for Americans, making Canada a ballot question in many races.

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Maine Senate Race Highlights Canada Tensions

In Maine, incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins has called herself the most outspoken opponent of the tariffs with Canada. Over the past two months, Trump has adjusted tariffs to give Maine residents relief, and Collins has claimed credit. However, her Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, has seized on the issue, arguing that Mainers cannot eat road salt. Emily Cain, a former Maine state senator and Democrat, said that no one expected Canada to feature so prominently in the Senate race, and that Collins now faces her biggest challenge. Similarly, in Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers has worked to distance himself from Trump's tariffs, stating that Canada is not an enemy. His opponent, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, has also focused on the trade war's effects.

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Trump's Rhetoric and Risk of Blame

In the lead-up to the elections, Trump and his representatives have regularly attacked Canada. Last week, the president said at a campaign rally that he would let Canada keep ice hockey and its national anthem if it joined the United States. His administration also released a list of what it described as examples of Canadian officials trying to influence the midterms, including statements from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Industry Minister Mélanie Joly. Experts warn that if Trump loses, he could blame Canada, potentially straining the bilateral relationship further. Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking in Istanbul on Friday, said a trade deal with the U.S. could be signed this afternoon if the Americans were there, adding that Canada does not care about the timing. The outcome on Tuesday will be closely watched in Ottawa as Canada navigates its role in the U.S. political spotlight.