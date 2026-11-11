Canada beats Finland 2-0 to finish women's worlds group stage perfect

Canada defeated Finland 2-0 on Wednesday to finish the group stage of the world women's hockey championship with a perfect 4-0 record. Caitlin Kraemer and Sarah Fillier scored, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves for the shutout in Herning.

Canada defeated Finland 2-0 on Wednesday to finish the group stage of the world women's hockey championship with a perfect 4-0 record. Caitlin Kraemer and Sarah Fillier scored, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves for the shutout in Herning.

The win came in Canada's toughest game of Group B so far. Finland was by far Canada's toughest opponent in Group B. Canada had won its previous three games by a combined score of 24-1 while heavily outshooting the competition. This game was a big step up in difficulty. It was a big step up from the last couple of games, Kraemer said.

Also read Finland’s Jenni Hiirikoski becomes first to play 100 games at IIHF Women’s Worlds

We knew Finland would come at us hard, with their usual intensity and aggressiveness. There were some ups and downs, but we stuck together and got the win. Kraemer opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period on a two-on-one. Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahola got a piece of Kraemer's wrist shot, but the puck trickled into the net.

Advertisement

Canada Holds Lead Amid Early Finnish Pressure

I got off the shot, and somehow it trickled in, Kraemer said. The Finns put Canada's defence under pressure early, but Canada held the lead after the first period. Desbiens came up big for Canada early in the third period, stopping two excellent chances from Finnish forward Petra Nieminen. Canada would not get breathing room until Fillier scored at 6:44 of the third.

Fillier took a pass from Jessie Eldridge, stormed down the right wing and beat Ahola to make it 2-0. Ahola kept her team in the game, making 36 saves for Finland. It was a good game, two good teams playing hard, said Nieminen, a draft pick of the PWHL's Montreal Victoire. We made a couple of tiny mistakes, and they scored right away.

Fillier Seals Victory for Canada with Late Goal

We take a lot of positives with us from this game, and we want to keep going. Canada will face the fourth-place team in Group A in Friday's quarterfinals. The Canadians won silver at last year's championship, losing 4-3 to the United States in overtime. They will look to carry momentum into the quarterfinals as they pursue gold.

Advertisement

Eldridge ended the game tied for second in tournament scoring with seven points, two behind American star Caroline Harvey. Desbiens credited her teammates for pulling through a gritty win over Finland. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.