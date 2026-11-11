Canada and Australia deepen economic and defence ties at Vancouver forum

Canadian and Australian leaders met in Vancouver to expand trade, investment and defence cooperation as both countries seek to diversify away from the United States and build resilience.

Canadian and Australian business and political leaders gathered in Vancouver this week to deepen economic and defence ties between the two countries as both seek new partnerships amid a shifting global order.

More than 160 business and political leaders attended the Australia Canada Economic Leadership Forum at the Pacific Rim hotel, the 10th conference of its size organized by the forum. The meeting took place as both countries adapt to an upended world order following U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House and changes to American trade and foreign policies. Canada, long reliant on trade with the United States, has been pursuing new trade and security arrangements.

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Strategic Partnership Discussion

Prime Minister Mark Carney has described Australia as Canada's strategic cousin. Evan Solomon, Canada's minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation, addressed the forum on its second day. He said Australia was a natural partner as Canada looks to diversify its economic relationships beyond the United States. We are living in a moment where we have a geopolitical realignment at the same time as a technological revolution, Solomon said.

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Solomon said Australia and Canada are building more resilience in a world where trusted partners need to work more closely together, whether in mining or in artificial intelligence and the tech sector. He added that Canada needs to build more resilient partnerships with countries it knows and trusts, and that Australia is one of those countries. Trust was a frequent theme among Canadian and Australian business leaders. Carney invoked the concept when he addressed Australia's Parliament earlier in March.

The world will always be driven by great powers, Carney said at the time. But it can also be shaped by middle powers that trust each other and act with speed and purpose. Canada and Australia have demonstrated that trust. That foundation has already produced significant investments.

Defence Cooperation Boosts Ties

In 2025, Canada announced the purchase of a 2.5-billion-dollar over-the-horizon radar system from Australia, the largest defence export in Australian history. Stephen Fuhr, Canada's secretary of state for defence procurement, said the purchase was a natural choice for Canada. Fuhr also suggested Australia could one day purchase Canadian technology as it builds its own resilience in the Asia-Pacific region.

He said the two are like-minded countries that share the same values, and that the situation they find themselves in merits and demands working together. He added that Canada is working with other countries too, but there is a natural fit with Australia. Australian investors have also put money into Canadian energy and critical infrastructure, including a container terminal at the Port of Vancouver, through pension plans and private equity funds.

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The Australia Canada Economic Leadership Forum says the two countries have cumulatively invested more than 240 billion dollars in each other's economies, and the organization expects that figure to grow. During Carney's visit to Canberra, Canada and Australia signed a historic memorandum of understanding, a first-of-its-kind investment pact involving Canada Pension Plan Investments and some of Australia's largest pension funds.

Under the framework, two of the world's largest pension systems would invest in major ventures, including infrastructure projects and real estate assets in both countries. Bran Black, chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, said both countries have large investors with deep pools of capital that need safe, secure places with good quality rule of law, good institutions, respected democratic systems and strong financial organizations.

Pension Investment Pact Expands

He said both countries have those things, which is why there is a lot of interest in Canadian pension funds investing in Australia and Australian superannuation funds investing in Canada. The challenge now is determining where that investment will flow and which projects will benefit. Mark Romoff, chair and chief executive of the Australia Canada Economic Leadership Forum, said he was confident the opportunities would materialize, pointing to the business community's enthusiasm for pursuing new ventures together.

Romoff said it is now clear there is an opportunity to build relationships around the world, and that the two countries do not want to miss it because it does not come around very often. He said now is the time and they have to capitalize on it. The forum expects cumulative two-way investment, already above 240 billion dollars, to keep growing as new projects take shape.