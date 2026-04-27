Canada Announces New Sovereign Wealth Fund and Positive Fiscal Outlook

Prime Minister Carney reveals plans for a $25 billion Canada Strong Fund alongside promising economic indicators in the upcoming spring economic update, sparking debate and scrutiny from opposition parties and economic experts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that the upcoming spring economic update, scheduled for April 28th, will contain positive news regarding Canada ’s fiscal health and progress in bolstering the economy against potential trade challenges from the United States.

Carney highlighted a significant increase in foreign direct investment into Canada, exceeding that of other major economies. The update will also showcase the performance of Canadian exports to countries outside of the U.S., which the Prime Minister indicated are experiencing substantial growth. A key component of the announcement is the creation of the Canada Strong Fund, a new sovereign wealth fund seeded with an initial $25 billion from the federal government.

This fund is intended to support large-scale domestic projects, though investments won’t be limited to those overseen by the Major Projects Office. Carney assured reporters that the funding for this initiative will be detailed in the spring economic update, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and controlling spending to enable increased investment. The fund will be managed by an independent Crown corporation, with options for individual Canadians to invest as well.

It is designed to differ from existing entities like the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and the Canada Growth Fund by focusing on equity returns rather than simply lending with repayment expectations. However, the announcement has drawn criticism from opposition parties and economic analysts. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the government of relying on “credit card budgeting” and creating a “slush fund” for Liberal insiders. Bloc Québécois representatives expressed skepticism, suggesting the fund might primarily benefit the oil and gas industry.

The Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) warned that the fund could stifle private venture capital and be susceptible to political influence, arguing that sovereign wealth funds are typically funded by surpluses, not debt. The spring economic update will also address the recent temporary removal of the federal excise tax on gasoline and diesel, a measure expected to cost $2.4 billion and lower fuel prices until Labour Day.

The government anticipates the fund will take months to establish, with consultations planned to finalize its design





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